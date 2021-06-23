Tipperary GAA Scene

FBD Insurance County Championship Draws

The draws for a number of the FBD Insurance County Championships took place last Monday night and have produced many exciting parings.The draws for the round 1 games will be made by the County CCC in the coming weeks.



GAA Referee Recruitment

Tipperary County Board is currently seeking applications from interested individuals to participate in the upcoming Referee Recruitment for Tipperary in 2021, to address the future refereeing needs within the Premier County.



With the growth in popularity of Gaelic Games, the demand for match officials is increasing. With over four thousand games being played in our county on an annual basis, the role of the referee is a particularly important cog of the wheel to ensure all games take place. However, we are seeing a drop in our current crop of officials, due to injury, work life balance and age related factors.



Basic Club Referee Training Courses are provided every two years by trained Referee Tutors in County Tipperary. Three of the four Modules will be completed online by the student in the comfort of their own home, while one practical module will be completed in Dr. Morris Park, Thurles, in the near future. The Training Course is now open to interested candidates to register online. Application form can be downloaded from the Tipperary GAA Website and must be submitted before 30th June 2021.

Training as a Club Referee involves the following modules:



Rules of Specification / The Play / Scores/ Powers and Duties of the Referee Technical Fouls / Set Play / Aggressive Fouls / Dissent / Referee’s Report / Rules Test / Fitness Test



Modules are “classroom” based and involve online participation by the prospective referees. A timed Rules Test is centrally organised by Croke Park, which the participants complete “on-line”, with a pass-mark set which must be achieved for successful progression.



An initial trial Fitness Test, i.e. a “BANGSBO or BEEP Test” will be organised at a later date, in order to familiarise new entrants with the levels required. A standard test will be used later in the year to monitor progression with a view to the achievement of a minimum standard required for qualification.



Following completion of the Training Course the successful candidate is certified as qualified by Coiste Ríaracháin Réiteoirí Contae Tiobrad Árann as a Club Level Referee. Newly qualified Foundation Referees will be appointed to referee games as allocated by the Referees Administration Committee.



Applications must be submitted through Club Secretary on the relevant Application Form which is available online on the Tipperary GAA website.



Please note all applications must be accompanied by a cheque for €100, from the applicant’s home club, which will be refunded after officiating at ten games.

Completed application forms accompanied by €100 cheque only should be forwarded to John Ryan (B) Tipperary Referees Administration Committee, Lár na Páirce, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

All clubs who do not currently have a referee in their club are encouraged to trawl their membership for prospective candidates.



Semple Stadium Book Launch

Well known voice of Semple Stadium for many years Liam Ó Donnchú has been very busy of late putting together this wonderful book that captures everything there is to capture about the field of legends. This illustrated history of the stadium begins in 1884 when GAA was first founded in Thurles and chronicles the opening of Semple Stadium in 1910 right up to the present day, featuring all its great days: from the development of the stadium, major games that were played there, significant players and managers, broadcasting from the grounds, the work of the groundsmen, other events held at the stadium over the years, personal recollections and accounts of this place where legends are made. Richly illustrated by archive photographs and ephemera. The book will be out this September, and it’s available to pre-order now from Easons: https://www.easons. com/semple-stadium- liam-o-donnchu-9781788492287



Supporters Club Golf Classic 2021

Tipperary Supporters Club are asking for your support for this their Annual Golf Classic.The Supporters Club are very appreciative of the generosity over the years, and hope clubs and buisnesses will be in a position to enter a team this year.

This is one of their major fundraising events as they aim to continue to support our Management Team in their quest for success on the field. All funds raised will be used to defray costs for team preparation for this year’s Championship. If you are not in a position to enter a team but would like to support the event you can also sponsor a Tee or Green. On the day there will be six team prizes as well as prizes for nearest to the pin and longest drive.

When you are finished your round you can relax and enjoy a four course dinner in the splendid club house.

Note: to be eligible for the main prizes, all team members must have GUI handicaps). More details about this event can be got from any officer of the Tipperary Supporters Club.



GAA Cúl Camps Show

The GAA, in conjunction with Kellogg and TG4, are pleased to announce that GAA Cúl Camps show will air for a second season on TG4 for six weeks this summer. The series begins on Monday 28th June at 7:30pm with the camps themselves also starting up around the country on the same day. The series will be available on the TG4 player TG4.ie, making the return to camp activity, both live and on demand, available to everyone at home and abroad.



The GAA Cúl Camps series will be produced by Waterford based Nemeton TV, and presented by Gráinne Bleasdale. This year's series will include skills, drills and segments from GAA experts that will appeal to all the family from All-Ireland winning Dublin Ladies Football star Sinéad Aherne, Cork Camogie champion Linda Collins, Waterford Hurler Tadhg de Búrca, and Tipperary's Séamus Kennedy along with Galway Footballer Paul Conroy and Donegal's Ryan McHugh. Each programme will feature two families who will try their new skills. The GAA is committed to providing children with the opportunity to play Gaelic games this summer and looks forward to a new season of both broadcast and live Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps....



Since 2006, 1,460,829 children have participated in the GAA’s Cúl camps. In 2020, the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps proved a great success and provided a welcome diversion for over 70,000 children across the country from the Covid-19 restrictions. 2021 marks the 10th year of Kellogg’s sponsorship and the return of the eagerly anticipated on-pack competition, offering clubs the chance to win prizes worth €25,000, €10,000 or €5,000.



The Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camps provide boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 13 with an action-packed and fun-filled week of activity focused on having fun playing Gaelic games. The camps are run by qualified coaches and open to all children with and without Gaelic games experience. Over 100,000 children are already booked but there is still availability in many areas. Check out your local camp on www.gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps.



Upperchurch Drombane Tour De Parish 21

Over the past number of years Upperchurch Drombane GAA have received tremendous support & generosity in helping us develop and improve our facilities for the community. Over the past year we have added a 510m fully lit walking track for use by all in addition to a 38m x 20m fully enclosed Astro Turf Training area with lighting and also a tarmac & lined car park. To showcase the work done and help maintain this progress we are launching Tour De Parish 21.



The club are inviting people to get out and about for the 'Tour De Parish' fundraiser. It takes place this coming weekend on June 26th & June 27th. The club are asking all to complete a walk, run or cycle over any of the seven routes mapped out on the Upperchurch Drombane social media pages and for supporters to make a donation to the development fund which will help ensure good lighting and facilities in Drombane. More details can be found on www.gofundme.com/ tour-de-parish-21

First Aid Fundimentals for sport



Optima Training are offering a huge discount on their 2 Hour First Aid Fundamentals for Sport course – normally €50.00pp – they are making this available to all sports clubs for just €5pp to ensure that all at pitch side have a clear understanding of the principles of CPR, AEDs & First Aid. It is fair to say that players of all sports, coaches, mentors & referees should have an awareness of how best to assist in the event of a sporting or general first aid requirement.



Optima Training will make a donation of €1.00 for each person who books to the Irish Heart Foundation to support their ongoing great work also. Course Title: First Aid Fundamentals for Sport (Live Webinar) – Book Here: https://www.optimatraining .ie/product/first-aid-f undamentals-for-sports/



The course content includes: What is First Aid for Sport(Regulations, Obligations) • How to call emergency services. • Brief introduction to circulation wounds & bleeding • Management of nose bleeds etc. • Application of dressings to wounds. • Management of heart attack. • Introduction to CPR. • Management of choking casualty • Management of unconscious casualty – recovery position. • Recognition & First Response to Sprains/Fractures • Brief overview of Anaphylaxis (Epi-Pen) & Asthma Awareness. Date Option 1: Monday 28th June – 2pm to 4pm Date Option 2: Tuesday 1st July – 7pm to 9pm Other options may be added as demand dictates. Format: Live Webinar via GoToWebinar Platform Course Booking Link: https://www.optimatraining.ie /product/first-aid- fundamentals-for-sports/ with a cost of just €5per person.



All who register will receive the join link and afterwards a recording of the session plus the presentation to the session along with a certificate of completion (following completion of the related multiple choice assessments which follows the training)

If you would like any further information on this course or if you would prefer a custom course (onsite or online) for your team or community please let us know.



(We also deliver the PHECC Certified 3 Day First Aid Response (FAR) & 2 Day FAR Refresher course for those who wish to receive the full accreditation)



Tipperary GAA Scene

