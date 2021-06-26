Ballina hold out to claim county u21 B football title

Ballina 1-10

Upperchurch Drombane 1-8

A gallant Upperchurch Drombane effort came up just short in the FBD Insurance County u21 B football final (2020) at Dolla this afternoon when Ballina held out to win the silverware after a very entertaining clash.

A game which had great scores, some fine moves and plenty of good football, the few spectators lucky enough to get in were certainly entertained as this game went right the way to the wire - a late late Upperchurch Drombane effort at sealing a draw, going astray before Ballina kicked an insurance point right at the death.

There was nothing between them from most of this game - they were level at 0-3 apiece at the first half water break - but a Keith Ryan goal for Upperchurch Drombane gave them a great boost and they were to lead by 1-3 to 0-5 at the half way mark.

Ballina came out very strong though and they kicked three unanswered points to leave the mid men chasing the game as they assumed a 0-9 to 1-7 lead by the second half water break.

However a Jack O'Mahony goal for Ballina immediately upon resumption put five points between them and it seemed as though Ballina would cruise to victory. Not so. Upperchurch Drombane dug deep and fired over four points from Darragh Burke, Luke Shanahan (2) and Keith Ryan, before a chance to level went astray.

Ballina were having all sorts of problems with Finn Looney and Dary King both going off injured, and then centre back Michael Grace was black carded to add to their woes.

But, they kept their cool, and held out for a stirring victory for them with Matthew Power getting the insurance score with the second last kick of the game.

A fine game of football and a great contest, Upperchurch Drombane had their chances to get more from the game, but Ballina just about shaded it in the final analysis.

See next weeks Tipperary Star for full match report.