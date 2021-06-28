Willow leaves rivals weeping at Thurles Greyhound stadium

Saturday’s twelve race programme at Thurles provided another evening of competitive racing throughout and as impressive as any on the card, Maria Toohey’s Bogger Willow (Good News-Bogger Bonnie) doubled her win tally with a dominant 570-yard performance in A2 grade.



Lightly raced as an August 2019 whelp having been off the track from December to May, the Toohey youngster was racing at Thurles for just the second time in her seventh career start but harbouring strong running abilities at four bend distances, relished a return to 570-yards following a level break from trap 4.



Gradually drawing to a tight one length lead on the run to the opening bend, she just repelled the advancing Leamaneigh Scout when challenged at the top of the back-straight. Proving stronger beyond halfway however, Bogger Willow readily drew clear to the closing turns and staying stoutly to the line, scored a comfortable second race win with five and a half lengths to spare over the running-on Oakfield Jake in a sharp 31.61 (-20).



Fastest over the 525 yards on Saturday, Patrick Kelly & Michael Skehan’s Railteen Dara (Laughil Blake-Stuckeybawn) never seems far from her next victory and stepping up from her latest second placing, duly got back to winning ways in the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust A3 525.



Always difficult to contain when on the bunny, her ninth career success was as uncomplicated as any that went before when the July 2018 whelp displayed much the best early dash from trap 4 before leading throughout. Skipping clear of traffic in behind when four lengths to the good over Bob The La

d at the top of the back-straight, Railteen Dara extended to seven lengths at the line when posting a slick 29.20 (20).

The highest graded event of the night came over the 330-yard sprint distance and maintaining his wonderful strike-rate in a return to Thurles, Richard Joyce’s Joyces Mojo (Ballymac Best-Slaneyside Mandy) secured his fifth win from just nine career outings in the Thurles Sales S0 contest.



Getting to grips with his recent rise to Open company, the June 2019 youngster broke on level terms from trap 3 and displaying battling qualities in addition to his early pace, repelled the sharp Confused Fitzy to the opening bend amidst an entertaining buckle for early supremacy. The latter gave best while negotiating the turns as out front, Joyces Mojo powered clear to a one and three-quarter length verdict over the gallant Confused Fitzy in 17.90 (-10).

The remaining sprint contest on Saturday was ultimately less competitive given a five-length winning margin but the winner must go into all notebooks as Rose Buggy & James Fahey’s Kilgraney Radar (Ballymac Vic-Kilgraney Dubh) gave the entire field a head start!



Ponderous from trap 1, the Thomas Buggy trained June 2019 youngster was almost two lengths adrift of all rivals in the initial stages but crucially afforded racing room along the rails, impressed greatly when gradually reducing his arrears on the long run to the first bend. Overhauling Knockroe Lee while turning, Kilgraney Radar skipped readily clear to a comfortable verdict over the staying-on Landfall Nye for a fourth win from eleven careers starts, posting 18.02 (-10).

Girl best in Byrne brace



In an ever-extending run of good form this season, the kennels of trainer John Byrne struck twice on Saturday when claiming back-to-back races with a brace of recent scorers and sparking the impressive double when landing her A3 525 contest was John Meelam’s Courty Girl (Laughil Blake-Killaheen Queen).



Settling for third last time following A2 victory, the October 2019 pup was back on song when swift to stride from trap 4 before reaching the corner with a tight one length advantage. Extending clear when pursued to the back-straight by Nowursinging, Courty Girl repelled that rival’s late threat by a length and three parts when posting 29.50 (-20).

The quickfire Byrne double was completed in the following A1 525 when Stephanie Ryan’s Knockalton Conor (Silverhill Shay-Kitmins Denise) got to grips with his recent rise to the grade, dominating after a quick exit from trap 3. Leading to halfway, he would find Lady Lewis a real threat when less than a length to the good at the third bend but displaying game resolve in the home stretch, Knockalton Conor drew clear once more for a two-length verdict in 29.62 (-20).



A second A4 contest on the night came over 525 yards and returning from a short layoff in fine form, Cathal & Alan Bennett’s Chestnut Clint (Coolavanny Jap-Mothers Jam) secured his third career win for trainer Pairic Campion.



A strong runner at the trip, he crucially retained command of the inside rail from trap 2 before striking the front around the opening bends. Fending off the attentions of Aghadown Aliysa at the third turn, Chestnut Clint extended to two and a half lengths at the line in 29.47 (-20).



Closing out the meeting in the concluding A6 525, the in-form kennels of Joe Shanahan guided Crickleowl Billy (Ballymac Eske-Crickleowl Bee) to back-to-back wins as the April 2019 youngster set up a hattrick bid next time in what was just his fourth career start. Quick to stride from trap 3, he led by over a length to the first bend before extending to five and a half lengths over Brave Santini who filled second throughout in 29.69 (-20).



Next fastest on Saturday, the A5 525 was a thrilling race where Kieran & Conor O’Donnell’s Slanestown Nidge (Droopys Nidge-Hoof It Katie) shed his maiden tag in most unlikely fashion having looked well held in fourth place at the top of the back-straight following early crowding. Battling bravely while displaying strong staying abilities beyond halfway however, the September 2019 pup overhauled pacesetter Cabra Misty in the dying strides for a shorthead verdict, posting 29.89 (-20) for trainer David Flanagan.



The second of the night’s 570 contests was in A4 grade and following defeat in a brace of warm events to commence his career, Sheila Duncan’s Glory Ontheball (Chenzhou Boy-Glory Kitty) gained his first win when relishing the step up from 525. A narrow first bend lead extended to four lengths at the line when fending off the running-on Live Jewel in 32.03 (-20).

Rounding out the action, a further brace of winners were scoring for the first time as PJ Peackock’s Ratchies Boss (Pat C Sabbath-Droopys Magician) got up late to claim the A7 525 as the August 2019 pup enjoyed clearer passage this time, staying stoutly to deny Leamaneigh Wild in 30.03 (-20) after Mike Duff’s Rathfalla Hope (Silverhill Shay-Newlawn Minnie) also found a first win at the third attempt, battling bravely after early crowding to overhaul Giddy Up Lee for a half-length verdict in the A9 525, posting 30.41 (-20).



Top Dog

Highly progressive of late, Joyces Mojo (Ballymac Best-Slaneyside Mandy) built nicely on his latest third placing while rising to Open class for sprinting and Saturday’s S0 330-yard victory confirmed him a bright prospect as a June 2019 youngster with a smart strike-rate of five wins from nine starts.



Best Bitch

Open to plenty more progress as an August 2019 youngster, Bogger Willow (Good News-Bogger Bonnie) left a pleasing impression over 570-yards on Saturday and with a range of distances likely to suit her strong running style, retains a host of options in what looks a bright future.



One To Watch

Kilgraney Radar (Ballymac Vic-Kilgraney Dubh) rises to S1 following his 330-yard victory but the manner in which he recorded that fourth career success following a tardy break, suggests that he can quickly advanced beyond that grade when swifter to stride.