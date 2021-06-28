Check out all the Tipperary GAA results from the last week

All the GAA results for Tipperary are right here
Find how your team got on right here
Mon, 21 Jun,
South/West U17AFL Group A
Killenaule 1-6 Knockmealdown Gaels 1-6
Arravale Rovers 6-17 Cappawhite Gaels 3-4
South/West U17AFL Group B
Kilsheelan-Kilcash 3-9 Clonmel Óg 1-7
South/west U17BFL Group A
Grangemockler Ballyneale 7-10 Clonoulty/Rossmore 0-8
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 2-17 Fethard 2-10
South/West U17BFL Group B
Ballingarry 7-15 Ardfinnan 1-4
Golden-Kilfeacle 5-9 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 0-7
Tue, 22 Jun,
CM SIGNS Mid Tipperary Cahill Cup 2021
Drom-Inch 3-21 Thurles Sarsfields 2-18
Doran Oil Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 2
Boherlahan Dualla 0-15 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-8
Senior Football League 2021
Killenaule 3-7 Ardfinnan 2-9
West Tipp JHL B Division 1
Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 2-14 EMLY 1-16
Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-11 Rosegreen 0-10
West Tipp JHL B Division 2
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 2-13 Sean Treacys 1-10
West Tipp JHL B Division 3
Arravale Rovers W/O Cashel King Cormacs -
Cappawhite 5-17 Solohead 1-9
Wed, 23 Jun,
CM SIGNS Mid Tipperary Cahill Cup 2021
Gortnahoe-Glengoole 2-23 Thurles Sarsfields 1-16
Senior Football League 2021
Clonmel Commercials 0-9 Cahir 0-5
West Tipperary Intermediate Football
Clonoulty/Rossmore 2-16 Rockwell Rovers 1-15
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (A)
Carrick Davins 3-15 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 2-10
North Tipp Junior A Hurling League
Roscrea 3-19 Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-14
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 1
Ballina 1-23 Nenagh Éire Óg 2-12
Thu, 24 Jun,
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (D)
Shannon Rovers 2-14 Moyne/Templetuohy 1-17
Fri, 25 Jun,
Sign On Templemore Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 1
Loughmore-Castleiney 4-21 JK Brackens 1-15
Moycarkey-Borris 2-15 Thurles Sarsfields 1-13
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (B)
Gortnahoe-Glengoole 2-17 Killenaule 3-12
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (C)
Ballinahinch 2-23 Drom-Inch 0-14
Moneygall 3-17 Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-18
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 2
Kildangan 4-19 Borrisokane 1-19
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 3
Burgess 3-13 Toomevara 0-13
Sat, 26 Jun,
Templetuohy Bus and Cab Hire Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Division 3 G1
Killea 2-12 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-11
Templetuohy Bus and Cab Hire Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Division 3 G2
Moycarkey-Borris 3-25 Knock 1-9
"FBD Insurance" County Junior (A) Hurling Championship
Holycross/Ballycahill 3-18 Grangemockler Ballyneale 0-12
"FBD Insurance" County Junior (B) Hurling Championship
Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-15 Cahir 0-13
Cashel King Cormacs 1-10 Silvermines 2-6
"FBD Insurance" County U/21 (B) Football Championship
Ballina 1-10 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-8
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (D)
Borrisokane 2-16 Boherlahan Dualla 1-18
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 2
Knockshegowna 2-12 Moneygall 0-16
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 3
Templederry Kenyons 2-10 Portroe 0-16
Sun, 27 Jun,
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 1 (A)
Kilruane MacDonaghs 1-18 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-16
Borris-Ileigh 1-21 Toomevara 0-22
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 1 (B)
Thurles Sarsfields 4-12 Roscrea 0-14
Nenagh Éire Óg 3-16 JK Brackens 2-13
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (A)
Kildangan 3-15 Drom-Inch 0-16
Upperchurch-Drombane 2-19 Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-19
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (B)
Moycarkey-Borris 1-17 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 0-19
Mullinahone 1-16 Carrick Swan 1-13
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (A)
Silvermines 0-18 Newport 1-15
Sean Treacys 1-21 Clonakenny 2-17
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (B)
Cashel King Cormacs 4-17 St Mary's 0-16
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (C)
Templederry Kenyons 3-22 Portroe 0-15
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (A)
Ballingarry 2-13 Cappawhite 2-13
Carrick Davins 2-15 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-13
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (B)
Golden-Kilfeacle 1-19 Moyle Rovers 0-10
Arravale Rovers 0-17 Ballybacon/Grange 1-14
North Tipp Junior C Hurling 2020
Nenagh Éire Óg 1-16 Ballinahinch 0-12
More News
The first three finishers in the Women's County Novice Road Championships at Moyne on Sunday last. From left: Maire Claire McCarthy, Hannah Steeds and Evelyn Maher
Cian Murphy from Ballylooby scored a cracking goal for Cork City FC in the League of Ireland First Division.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.