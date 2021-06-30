Tipperary GAA Scene

Munster Senior Hurling Semi Final

The Tipperary Senior Hurlers will play Clare in the LIT Gaelic Grounds next Sunday July 4th at 3.45pm.

There have been 54 previous championship meetings between Tipperary and Clare. The Premier county leads the way with 37 wins to the Banner's 13, with four games drawn. Tipperary have won five of the last six encounters at LIT Gaelic Grounds (1993,2005,2008,2009,2011) while Clare won in 1994. The last six championship meetings resulted - 2008 Tipperary 2.21 Clare 0.19 (Munster final). 2009 Tipperary 3.18 Clare 1.22 (M semi final). 2011 Tipperary 4.19 Clare 1.19 (M semi final).

2017 Tipperary 0.28 Clare 3.16 (All Irl quarter final). 2018 Clare 1.23 Tipperary 1.21 (Munster Round Robin). 2019 Tipperary 3.21 Clare 0.17 (Munster Round Robin) . Since 2000 the counties have met eleven times in the championship, with Tipperary winning nine times and Clare twice. Ahead of Sundays game the Tipperary team will be announced on Tipp FM at 9pm and if you are a member of the Tipperary supporters club you will be able to access the team line up via your mobile phone.

We wish all the players and team management the very best of luck in what promices to be a very tough challenge on Sunday.



Minor Hurling and Football Panels

In preparation for the commencement of the Munster Minor Championships next month, The Tipperary Minor Hurling and Football panels have been named by the respective management teams. First into action on July 14th will be the Tipperary Minor Hurlers, who will play Kerry in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm. See back page for panel.

The Tipperary Minor Footballers will start their Munster Championship campaign on July 21st when they will play Limerick in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm.



Manager Johnny Nevin along with his management team of Peter Creedon, Christopher Ryan and Adrian Cooke have named the following panel ahead of the game: Tom Bourke JK Brackens, Senan Butler Kilsheelan Kilcash, Sean Cagney Clonmel Óg Sean Cannon Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Jake Canny Bohrlahan Dualla, Thomas Charles Clonmel Commercials, Eoin Craddock Holycross-Ballycahill, Eoghan Doyle Rockwell Rovers, Charlie English Ballyporeen, Fionn Fitzgerald Killenaule, Liam Hayes Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Joe Higgins Clonmel Commercials, Charlie King Ballina, Alex Moloney Durlas Óg, Paul Mullen Drom & Inch, Paul McCahey Loughmore-Castleiney, Darragh McVicker Clonmel Óg, Conor Neville Fethard, Niall O Connor Clonmel Óg, Paddy O’ Keeffe Moyle Rovers, Zac O Loughlin Kilsheelan Kilcash, Sean O Meara Grangemockler Ballyneale, Jack O Neill Ardfinnan, Kian O Reilly Clonmel Commercials, Diarmuid O Riordan Newport, Brian Quinn JK Brackens, Michael Ryan Ballingarry, Shane Ryan Clonmel Commercials, Tadhg Sheehan Clonmel Commercials, Cian Smith Clonmel Commercials, Darragh Spillane Fethard.



The Tipperary Minor Footballers will be captained by Sean O’Meara of Grangemockler Ballyneale for 2021.

2020 FBD Insurance Junior Hurling & Under 21 Football Championships



The finalists of the 2020 FBD Insurance Junior A and Junior B hurling championships were decided last weekend with all remaining semi finals taking place. In Junior A, Holycross-Ballycahill proved too strong for Grangemockler Ballyneale as they won on a score line of 3-18 to 0-12. By virtue of this result, the Mid Tipperary side will now play West representatives Arravale Rovers this Friday July 2nd in Dundrum at 7.30pm. In the B competition, both semi-finals were played last Saturday.

In Cashel, Gortnahoe-Glengoole had two points to spare over Cahir as they won by 0-15 to 0-13. In the second semi final which was played in The Ragg, Cashel King Cormacs emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins as they overcame Silvermines by 1-10 to 2-06. The final of the competition will take place this Sunday, July 4th at 12.30pm in Holycross. With spectator numbers still limited, entry to both this weekends finals will be by ticket only.



The final of the 2020 FBD Insurance County Under 21 B Football Championship between Ballina and Upperchurch Drombane took place in Dolla on Saturday last. In what was a most entertaining game, both sides played some very skilful football and showed great passion and pride in the jersey on their backs. In the end it was the North champions who emerged victorious by virtue of a 1-10 to 1-08 scoreline. The game was refereed by David Grogan of Aherlow, who we congratulate on a fine performance.



Tipperary Clubs Draw

The 9th draw of the 2020 – 2021 clubs draw took place last Friday evening in Thurles. The top prize of a car or €15,000 was won by the Moyle Rovers club, second prize of a €5000 holiday voucher went to Paddy Coleman who is a member with the Ballina handball club, while €2000 was won by Gortnahoe-Glengoole’s Timothy Crowe. The lotto jackpot of €3000 was not won and so will mean that next month’s jackpot will be €4000. Congratulations to all the winners, a full list of which can be seen on the Tipperary GAA website. The next draw wil;l take place on July 18th and will be broadcast live on Tipp FM from 8.30pm.



Semple Stadium Book Launch

Well known voice of Semple Stadium for many years Liam Ó Donnchú has been very busy of late putting together this wonderful book that captures everything there is to capture about the field of legends.



This illustrated history of the stadium begins in 1884 when GAA was first founded in Thurles and chronicles the opening of Semple Stadium in 1910 right up to the present day, featuring all its great days: from the development of the stadium, major games that were played there, significant players and managers, broadcasting from the grounds, the work of the groundsmen, other events held at the stadium over the years, personal recollections and accounts of this place where legends are made. Richly illustrated by archive photographs and ephemera. The book will be out this September, and it’s available to pre-order now from Easons: https://www.easons.com/semple -stadium-liam-o-donnchu -9781788492287



Supporters Club Golf Classic 2021

Tipperary Supporters Club are asking for your support for this their Annual Golf Classic which will be held in Thurles Golf Club on July 21.



The Supporters Club are very appreciative of the generosity over the years, and hope clubs and businesses will be in a position to enter a team this year. This is one of their major fundraising events as they aim to continue to support our Management Team in their quest for success on the field. All funds raised will be used to defray costs for team preparation for this year’s Championship. If you are not in a position to enter a team but would like to support the event you can also sponsor a Tee or Green. On the day there will be six team prizes as well as prizes for nearest to the pin and longest drive. When you are finished your round, you can relax and enjoy a four course dinner in the splendid club house.



Note: to be eligible for the main prizes, all team members must have GUI handicaps). More details about this event can be got from any officer of the Tipperary Supporters Club.



Make A Wish Foundation “Wheels for Wishes”

Many young boys and girls are not lucky enough to be able to experience some of the things we all take for granted in life. I want to do what I can to help make someone’s dreams and wishes come true. That is why, during the month of July I will be taking on the Make A Wish Foundations “Wheels For Wishes” Challenge and cycling a total of 250km. I would be very grateful if you could support this great event and make whatever donation you can and in turn help make someone’s dreams and wishes come through.

Tipperary GAA Scene

If there is anything you feel should feature in this column going forward, please feel free to forward it to pro.tipperary@gaa.ie