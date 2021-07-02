Tipperary name their team to face Clare in Sundays Munster championship clash

Padraic Maher is named at full back in front of debunatnt keeper Barry Hogan
Goalkeeper Barry Hogan makes his championship debut
Liam Sheedy and his management team have named the Tipperary team ahead of this Sunday's Munster Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final, which takes place in the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick with a 3.45pm throw in.
There have been 54 previous championship meetings between Tipperary and Clare. The Premier county leads the way with 37 wins to the Banner's 13, with four games drawn. Tipperary have won five of the last six encounters at LIT Gaelic Grounds (1993,2005,2008,2009,2011) while Clare won in 1994. The last six championship meetings resulted - 2008 Tipperary 2.21 Clare 0.19 (Munster final). 2009 Tipperary 3.18 Clare 1.22 (M semi final). 2011 Tipperary 4.19 Clare 1.19 (M semi final). 2017 Tipperary 0.28 Clare 3.16 (All Irl quarter final). 2018 Clare 1.23 Tipperary 1.21 (Munster Round Robin). 2019 Tipperary 3.21 Clare 0.17 (Munster Round Robin) . Since 2000 the counties have met eleven times in the championship, with Tipperary winning nine times and Clare twice.
For this game Kiladangan’s Barry Hogan will make his Senior Inter County Championship debut in goals.
The team is:
More News
The Nenagh Éire Óg U9 team that played Kiladangan in MacDonagh Park last Saturday in their first football blitz
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.