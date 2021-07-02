Arravale Rovers claim County Junior A hurling title after rip roaring contest

Arravale Rovers 1-16

Holycross Ballycahill 0-15

A goal two minutes into injury time from corner forward Mikey O'Dwyer sealed a famous FDB Insurance County junior A hurling title for Arravale Rovers after an absolutely rip roaring final with Holycross Ballycahill in Dundrum this evening.

There was never anything between the sides and it looked as though a draw could be on the cards until O'Dwyer's effort put the biggest gap of the evening between them, and it proved to be the decisive moment, in a game which had some wonderful scores.

This was as good a junior final as you will see and from the very off it was hard, competitive, full of skill and endeavour. Not even the occasional rain shower could lessen the quality of the fare.

Arravale were 0-8 to 0-6 in front at the first half water break and they were to maintain the two point advantage to the half way mark as they led by 0-12 to 0-10. Seven of their scores had come from their half forward line where Donagh Leahy, Conal Donovan and Mikey O'Dwyer were in fine form as was midifleder Johnny Ryan who conducted much of their play. Meanwhile Holycross Ballycahill were relying of Thossy Comerford for scores from placed balls though Jamie Lee Dwan struck two great points also as did John Dunne and Liam McCullagh.

The second half was much the same - a nip and tuck affair all the way, with again, only two between them at the water break. However, Arravale were down to fourteen men from the 4th minute of the second half when Conal Donovan received a second yellow card and was dismissed.

The numericial disadvantage didn't affect them too much though and they were a point to the good when O'Dwyer struck the all-important goal in the 32nd minute.

There was no way back for Holycross Ballycahill and though they lorried ball into the full forward line, the Arravale backs held out to win the game and make up for the disappointment of losing the county final of the previous year.

A super final with great fare from both sides - those in attandance certainly enjoyed it.