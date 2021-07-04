Tipp senior hurlers see off Clare to make it to the Munster Final

Tipperary 3-23

Clare 2-22

Tipperary have qualified for the Munster senior hurling final courtesy of victory over Clare in thsi afternoons semi-final clash at LIT Pairc na nGael, Limerick.

A game in which Tipp faced a number of mini crisis, they rallied at the appropriate times to turn in a performance which leaves plenty of room for improvement as they ready themselves for the final against Limerick in two weeks time.

An opening first quarter saw the sides tied at 1-7 apiece by the water break - Tipperary having come from six points down to level the game.

Clare's 6th minute goal from Ian Galvin helped them into the lead and they were to lead by 1-7 to 0-4 by the 11th minute. But, they failed to score before the water break with Tipp adding 1-3 - the goal coming from a ground effort from Michael Breen in the 15th minute.

Tipp had the initiative then into the second quarter and were 1-13 to 1-11 in front as the half way mark approached. But, Clare's Tony Kelly bagged a goal against the run of play right on the stroke of the half to go into the dressingroom 2-11 to 1-13 in front.

Tipp had two goal chances beaten away by Clare keeper Eibhear Quilligan who denied Jake Morris and Seamus Callanan in that second quarter - the momentum was certainly with the Bannermen.

But all that changed with the controvertial awarding of a penalty to Tipp when Jake Morris was taken out of it under the Mackey Stand en-route to goal - off went Clare's Aidan mcCarthy to the sin bin as Jason Forde blasted the ball to the Clare net to give Tipp a huge lift.

By the time McCarthy returned Tipp had amassed 2-4 to Clare's 0-1 - the third goal coming from Seamus Callanan in the 10th minute.

Tipp saw out the game thereafter but Clare were to finish the stronger as they came in search of scores to drag them back into the match - they hit the last four points of the game but had left themselves with too much to do. Tipp keeper Barry Hogan made a double save near the end but that man Quilligan also saved Clare once again with another fine stop off Jason Forde.

Tipp hit fourteen wides in the game and could have had three other goals - taking chances will be of paramount importance in the final against Limerick if silverware is to be won.