See how your GAA club fared at the weekend with al the results right here

Check out your GAA club results for the weekend right here
The four divisions and county Board had fixtures over the last week
Saturday July 3
Sign on Templemore Mid Tipp JHL
Mycarkey Borris walkover vs Drom-Inch
North Tipp JHL
Kilruane MacDonaghs 1-16 Toomevara 0-15
Borris-Ileigh 1-22 Nenagh Éire Óg 2-13
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 1
Ballina 1-14 Lorrha-Dorrha 1-11
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 2
Borrisokane 3-15 Moneygall 3-14
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 3
Portroe 2-12 Burgess 0-11
Sun, 04 Jul,
Crosco Cup
Sean Treacys 0-23 Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-11
Sign On Templemore Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 1
JK Brackens 5-19 Thurles Sarsfields 3-19
Templetuohy Bus and Cab Hire Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Division 3 Knockout
Thurles Gaels 2-9 Moycarkey-Borris 0-14
Thurles Sarsfields 1-13 Holycross/Ballycahill 1-11
"FBD Insurance" County Junior (B) Hurling Championship
Cashel King Cormacs 4-14 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-10
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (A)
Carrick Davins 2-12 Cappawhite 1-12
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams W/O Kilsheelan-Kilcash -
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (A)
Ardfinnan W/O Arravale Rovers -
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (C)
Ballyporeen 1-13 Rockwell Rovers 1-7
Cahir 0-11 Aherlow 0-7
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 2 (B)
Clonmel Commercials 2-10 Grangemockler Ballyneale 0-12
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 3
Templederry Kenyons W/O Toomevara -
More News
Tipperary captain Seamus Callanan will lead his team into the Munster senior hurling championship final against Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on July 18
Making Millions, How Ordinary Teens Can Transform into High Earners and How You Can Too is the title of Fiona O’Neill’s book
Two electoral areas in Tipperary have recorded fewer than five cases of Covid-19 in the past 14 days
