See how your GAA club fared at the weekend with al the results right here

The four divisions and county Board had fixtures over the last week

Saturday July 3

Sign on Templemore Mid Tipp JHL 

Mycarkey Borris walkover vs Drom-Inch

North Tipp JHL

Kilruane MacDonaghs 1-16 Toomevara 0-15
Borris-Ileigh 1-22 Nenagh Éire Óg 2-13
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 1
Ballina 1-14 Lorrha-Dorrha 1-11
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 2
Borrisokane 3-15 Moneygall 3-14
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 3
Portroe 2-12 Burgess 0-11


Sun, 04 Jul,
Crosco Cup
Sean Treacys 0-23 Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-11
Sign On Templemore Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 1
JK Brackens 5-19 Thurles Sarsfields 3-19
Templetuohy Bus and Cab Hire Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Division 3 Knockout
Thurles Gaels 2-9 Moycarkey-Borris 0-14
Thurles Sarsfields 1-13 Holycross/Ballycahill 1-11
"FBD Insurance" County Junior (B) Hurling Championship
Cashel King Cormacs 4-14 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-10
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (A)
Carrick Davins 2-12 Cappawhite 1-12
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams W/O Kilsheelan-Kilcash -
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (A)
Ardfinnan W/O Arravale Rovers -
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (C)
Ballyporeen 1-13 Rockwell Rovers 1-7
Cahir 0-11 Aherlow 0-7
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 2 (B)
Clonmel Commercials 2-10 Grangemockler Ballyneale 0-12
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 3
Templederry Kenyons W/O Toomevara -

