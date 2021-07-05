West Tipperary junior B hurling league round-up

Find out how the competition is going right now

Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud West JBH League Round-up:

With John O’Shea

The 2021 Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud West JBH League continued this week with Round 2 games in all 3 groups.

Group 1:

Emly 2.21 (27) Rosegreen 0.14 (14)

Emly got off the mark with a good away win over Rosegreen, in this Group 1 game. With the O’Heney brothers in superb form, they raced into a 1.5 to 0.3 by the water break. Rosegreen were relying on the free taking by Ger Cummins to stay in the game but they trailed by nine points at the half time break, 1.12 to 0.6.

The trend continued throughout the second half, with Dean Heffernan and Andrew McGrath putting in some good work. A late goal from Paul O’Heney was the icing on the cake for Emly and they go into Round three with a good chance of making the semi finals.

Emly; Aidan O’Heney (1.7), Paul O’Heney (1.5), Chris Hennessy (0.2), Shane Carroll (0.2), Dean Heffernan (0.2), Bob McIniry (0.1), Conor Bourke (0.1), Andrew McGrath (0.1).

Rosegreen; Ger Cummins (0.8), Nick Ryan (0.3), Daniel Hayde (0.2), Diarmuid Quinlan (0.1)

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill 1.23(26) Clonoulty / Rossmore 1.10 (13)

Eire Og made it two wins from as many outings when they easily defeated Clonoulty at Annacarty. With Ronan O’Brien and Ailbe Ryan if fine form, they led at the break1.12 to Clonoulty’s 1.6. Thomas Quinn got the Eire Og goal while the veteran Will Ryan was Clonoulty’s goal scorer, with Cathal Ryan (Raymond) and Paudie Coen getting some nice points.

Eire Og drove on after the break, adding a further eleven points to run out easy winners.

Scorers; Eire Og; Ronan O’Brien (0.5), Tomas Quinn (1.1), Connie Bradshaw (0.1), Cian Mooney (0.5), Ailbe Ryan (0.4), Paudie Bradshaw (0.4) Richard O’Doherty (0.2), Pat Ahern (0.1).

Clonoulty / Rossmore: Cathal Ryan (Raymond) (0.5), Kieran Carroll (0.3), Paudie Coen (0.2), Will Ryan (1.0)

Group 2:

Sean Treacys 1.18 (21) Golden Kilfeacle 2.12 (18)

Sean Treacys got their first win in the competition as they overcame Golden Kilfeakle in a very entertaining game at Kilcommon. A goal from Eoin Sheldon had the home side two points to the good at half time, as they led 1.9 to 1.7, with Daniel Currivan getting the Golden goal early on.

Tom Byrnes kept Golden in contention from placed balls and a John Colohan goal late on wasn’t enough as Patrick Dawson and Sean Kennedy added the vital scores for the home side.

Golden: Tom Byrnes (0.8), Ronan Hayes (0.2), Daniel Currivan (1.0), John Colohan (1.0), Niall Hogan 0.1, Christopher Ryan (0.1)

Group 3.

Cappawhite 2.12 (18) Arravale Rovers 1.12 (15)

Cappawhite got their second win of the competition after a closely contested game in Sean Treacy Park. Arravale had the better of the early exchanges with two points on the board before Cappawhite got off the mark with a Jack Armshaw goal. The teams swapped points over the course of the half before an Adam Dunne goal gave Arravale the half time lead, 1.7 to 1.6.

The second half followed the same pattern with a Ciaran Doody goal after seven minutes being the vital score. Paddy Julian had a brace for Cappa during this period while Johnny Lowry was busy for Arravale around the middle of the field.

Cappawhite: Jack Armshaw (1.1), Michael O’Neill (0.4), Ciaran Doody (1.2), Paddy Julian (0.2), Eanna Heffernan (0.1), Mikey Carmody (0.1), Tommy Coughlan (0.1).

Arravale Rvs: Paddy Dalton (0.3), Adam Dunne (1.1), Johnny Lowry (0.2), Cormac Maher (0.2), Eoghan Lonergan (0.2), Micheal Sharpe (0.1), Brian Roche (0.1).