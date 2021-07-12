Check out all the GAA results for Tipperary from the last week
Find out how your club got on over the weekend
There has been loads of GAA action at club level throughout Tipperary over the weekend and in the last seven days. Here's all the results of the games form the divisions and county CCC.
Mon, 05 Jul,
South/West U17AFL Group A
Arravale Rovers 8-12 Knockmealdown Gaels 4-9
Killenaule 3-11 Clonmel Commercials 2-9
South/West U17AFL Group B
Kilsheelan-Kilcash 5-9 Moyle Rovers 3-9
South/west U17BFL Group A
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-9 Grangemockler Ballyneale 0-11
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun W/O Clonoulty/Rossmore -
South/West U17BFL Group B
Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 3-4 Ardfinnan 0-7
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 1
Silvermines 1-13 Nenagh Éire Óg 0-14
Tue, 06 Jul,
Doran Oil Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 2
Clonakenny 4-26 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 3-12
West Tipp JHL B Division 1
Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 1-15 Rosegreen 0-11
EMLY 5-11 Clonoulty/Rossmore 2-17
West Tipp JHL B Division 2
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 4-12 Golden-Kilfeacle 0-10
West Tipp JHL B Division 3
Cappawhite 3-23 Cashel King Cormacs 3-5
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (B)
Moycarkey-Borris 3-21 Mullinahone 1-14
Holycross/Ballycahill 2-18 Carrick Swan 0-19
Wed, 07 Jul,
Crosco Cup
Cashel King Cormacs 3-18 Golden-Kilfeacle 0-12
U19A Hurling 2021
Thurles Sarsfields 1-19 Boherlahan Dualla 0-22
JK Brackens 1-24 Drom-Inch 0-16
Senior Football League 2021
Cahir 3-13 Killenaule 4-8
Moyle Rovers 1-14 Clonmel Commercials 2-10
Ballyporeen 2-9 Ardfinnan 0-11
Joe O'Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19B Hurling 2021
Loughmore-Castleiney 2-20 Upperchurch-Drombane 0-15
Fri, 09 Jul,
Doran Oil Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 2
Boherlahan Dualla W/O Moyne/Templetuohy -
Upperchurch-Drombane 1-23 Clonakenny 3-14
Sign On Templemore Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 1
Holycross/Ballycahill 1-16 JK Brackens 3-10
Loughmore-Castleiney 1-18 Moycarkey-Borris 0-15
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (C)
Moneygall 1-23 Drom-Inch 0-20
North Tipp Junior A Hurling League
Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-18 Borris-Ileigh 1-24
Sat, 10 Jul,
Sign On Templemore Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 1
Thurles Sarsfields W/O Drom-Inch -
Templetuohy Bus and Cab Hire Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Division 3 Knockout
Thurles Sarsfields 1-15 Thurles Gaels 0-17
North Tipp Junior A Hurling League
Roscrea 2-21 Toomevara 2-15
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 1
Silvermines 4-18 Lorrha-Dorrha 0-15
Sun, 11 Jul,
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 1 (A)
Toomevara 3-21 Kilruane MacDonaghs 0-18
Borris-Ileigh W/O Loughmore-Castleiney -
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 1 (B)
Thurles Sarsfields W/O Nenagh Éire Óg -
Roscrea 4-15 JK Brackens 1-15
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (A)
Drom-Inch 3-19 Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-23
Kildangan 1-18 Upperchurch-Drombane 0-20
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (B)
Moycarkey-Borris 3-25 Holycross/Ballycahill 0-14
Mullinahone 2-15 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 0-14
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (A)
Clonakenny 3-17 Newport 2-18
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (B)
St Mary's 3-20 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-10
Cashel King Cormacs 1-14 Killenaule 0-16
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (C)
Templederry Kenyons 4-19 Lorrha-Dorrha 1-21
Ballina 1-22 Portroe 2-14
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (A)
Cappawhite W/O Kilsheelan-Kilcash -
Carrick Davins 2-20 Ballingarry 0-20
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (B)
Arravale Rovers 2-19 Moyle Rovers 0-18
Ballybacon/Grange 3-10 Golden-Kilfeacle 3-10
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (C)
Ballinahinch 1-15 Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-11
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (D)
Shannon Rovers 2-17 Boherlahan Dualla 0-18
Borrisokane 2-16 Moyne/Templetuohy 0-19
