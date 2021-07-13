Check out all the GAA fixtures for Tipperary for the coming week

Check out all the GAA fixtures for Tipperary this week
A lot of hurling and football games are down for decision this weeked in Tipperary. Check them all out right here:
Crosco Cup
Wed, 14 Jul,
Venue: Annacarty, (Round: semi final), Sean Treacys V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:30, Ref: Padraig Skeffington
Wed, 14 Jul,
Venue: Clonoulty, (Round: semi final), Cashel King Cormacs V Cappawhite 19:30, Ref: John Mc Cormack
Doran Oil Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 2 Knockout
Fri, 16 Jul,
Venue: Drombane, (Round: Semi-Final), Upperchurch-Drombane V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 19:45, Ref: TBC
Fri, 16 Jul,
Venue: Clonakenny, (Round: Semi-Final), Clonakenny V Boherlahan Dualla 19:45, Ref: TBC
U19A Hurling 2021
Wed, 14 Jul,
Venue: The Ragg, (Round: Round 3), Drom-Inch V Moycarkey-Borris 19:45, Ref: Kevin Jordan
Wed, 14 Jul,
Venue: Templemore, (Round: Round 3), JK Brackens V Thurles Sarsfields 19:45, Ref: Sean Everard
Wed, 21 Jul,
Venue: Littleton, (Round: Round 4), Moycarkey-Borris V JK Brackens 19:45, Ref: Tom Mc Grath
Sign On Templemore Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 1 Knockout
Tue, 20 Jul,
Venue: Littleton, (Round: Semi-Final), Moycarkey-Borris V Loughmore-Castleiney 19:45, Ref: TBC
Clonmel Oil Senior Football League 2021
Wed, 14 Jul,
Venue: Ardfinnan GAA Pitch, (Round: Round 6), Clonmel Commercials V Ballyporeen 20:00, Ref: Martin Doyle
Wed, 14 Jul,
Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, (Round: Round 6), Cahir V Moyle Rovers 20:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors
Wed, 14 Jul,
Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, (Round: Round 6), Ardfinnan V Kilsheelan-Kilcash 20:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 21 Jul,
Venue: Fethard GAA Park, (Round: Round 7), Moyle Rovers V Killenaule 20:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 21 Jul,
Venue: Monroe, (Round: Round 7), Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Clonmel Commercials 20:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 21 Jul,
Venue: Clogheen, (Round: Round 7), Ballyporeen V Cahir 20:00, Ref: TBC
Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud West Tipp JHL B Division 2
Tue, 13 Jul,
Venue: Annacarty, (Round: Semi Final), Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:30, Ref: Paddy Russell
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (A)
Thu, 15 Jul,
Venue: Kilcommon, (Round: Round 3), Sean Treacys V Silvermines 19:30, Ref: John Butler
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (A)
Sun, 18 Jul,
Venue: Ardfinnan GAA Pitch, (Round: Round 3), Ardfinnan V Clonmel Commercials 12:00, Ref: David Grogan
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (B)
Sat, 17 Jul,
Venue: Templemore, (Round: Round 3), JK Brackens V Moyle Rovers 19:30, Ref: Sean Everard
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (C)
Sun, 18 Jul,
Venue: Lisvernane, (Round: Round 3), Aherlow V Ballyporeen 12:00, Ref: Michael Duffy
Sun, 18 Jul,
Venue: Cahir GAA Pitch, (Round: Round 3), Cahir V Rockwell Rovers 12:00, Ref: Seanie Peters
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 2 (A)
Sun, 18 Jul,
Venue: Fethard GAA Park, (Round: Round 3), Fethard V Golden-Kilfeacle 11:00, Ref: Paddy Russell
Joe O'Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19B Hurling 2021
Wed, 14 Jul,
Venue: Castleiney, (Round: Round 3), Loughmore-Castleiney V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 19:45, Ref: Martin Ryan (Murty)
Thu, 15 Jul,
Venue: Toor Killinan, (Round: Round 3), Thurles Sarsfields V Upperchurch-Drombane 19:45, Ref: Martin Ryan (Murty)
Wed, 21 Jul,
Venue: Drombane, (Round: Round 4), Upperchurch-Drombane V Holycross/Ballycahill 19:45, Ref: Martin Ryan (Murty)
North Tipp Intermediate Hurling League/Championship
Sat, 17 Jul,
Venue: Moneygall, (Round: Round 1), Moneygall V Borrisokane 19:30, Ref: Shane Hodgins
Sat, 17 Jul,
Venue: Ballinderry, (Round: Round 1), Shannon Rovers V Ballinahinch 19:30, Ref: Kieran Delaney
North Tipp Junior A Hurling League
Fri, 16 Jul,
Venue: Borrisoleigh, (Round: Round 5), Borris-Ileigh V Toomevara 19:30, Ref: Christy Mc Loughlin
Fri, 16 Jul,
Venue: Roscrea, (Round: Round 5), Roscrea V Nenagh Éire Óg 19:30, Ref: Alan Tierney
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 1
Tue, 20 Jul,
Venue: Dolla, (Round: Round 1), Silvermines V Ballina 19:30, Ref: Ger Morris
Gleeson Concrete Junior A Hurling
Fri, 16 Jul,
Venue: Golden, (Round: rd 1), Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Rockwell Rovers 19:30, Ref: David Ryan
Fri, 16 Jul,
Venue: New Inn, (Round: rd 1), Cashel King Cormacs V Clonoulty/Rossmore 19:30, Ref: Donie Horan
Tipperary Co-Op Junior B - Gr 1
Sat, 17 Jul,
Venue: Annacarty, (Round: Rd 1), Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Sean Treacys 18:00, Ref: Andrew Purcell
Tue, 20 Jul,
Venue: Emly, (Round: Rd 1), Golden-Kilfeacle V Emly 19:30, Ref: Fergal Horgan
Tipperary Co-Op Junior B - Gr 2
Sat, 17 Jul,
Venue: Cappawhite, (Round: Rd 1), Cappawhite V Rosegreen 18:00, Ref: Phil Ryan
Sat, 17 Jul,
Venue: Clonoulty, (Round: Rd 1), Clonoulty/Rossmore V Solohead 18:00, Ref: Richard O Connor
Tipperary Co-Op Junior B - Gr 3
Sat, 17 Jul,
Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, (Round: Rd 1), Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Arravale Rovers 18:00, Ref: Seanie Peters
