Check out all the GAA fixtures for Tipperary for the coming week

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

See if your club is in action

A lot of hurling and football games are down for decision this weeked in Tipperary. Check them all out right here:

Crosco Cup

Wed, 14 Jul,

Venue: Annacarty, (Round: semi final), Sean Treacys V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:30, Ref: Padraig Skeffington

Wed, 14 Jul,

Venue: Clonoulty, (Round: semi final), Cashel King Cormacs V Cappawhite 19:30, Ref: John Mc Cormack


Doran Oil Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 2 Knockout

Fri, 16 Jul,

Venue: Drombane, (Round: Semi-Final), Upperchurch-Drombane V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 19:45, Ref: TBC

Fri, 16 Jul,

Venue: Clonakenny, (Round: Semi-Final), Clonakenny V Boherlahan Dualla 19:45, Ref: TBC


U19A Hurling 2021

Wed, 14 Jul,

Venue: The Ragg, (Round: Round 3), Drom-Inch V Moycarkey-Borris 19:45, Ref: Kevin Jordan

Wed, 14 Jul,

Venue: Templemore, (Round: Round 3), JK Brackens V Thurles Sarsfields 19:45, Ref: Sean Everard

Wed, 21 Jul,

Venue: Littleton, (Round: Round 4), Moycarkey-Borris V JK Brackens 19:45, Ref: Tom Mc Grath


Sign On Templemore Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 1 Knockout

Tue, 20 Jul,

Venue: Littleton, (Round: Semi-Final), Moycarkey-Borris V Loughmore-Castleiney 19:45, Ref: TBC


Clonmel Oil Senior Football League 2021

Wed, 14 Jul,

Venue: Ardfinnan GAA Pitch, (Round: Round 6), Clonmel Commercials V Ballyporeen 20:00, Ref: Martin Doyle

Wed, 14 Jul,

Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, (Round: Round 6), Cahir V Moyle Rovers 20:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors

Wed, 14 Jul,

Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, (Round: Round 6), Ardfinnan V Kilsheelan-Kilcash 20:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 21 Jul,

Venue: Fethard GAA Park, (Round: Round 7), Moyle Rovers V Killenaule 20:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 21 Jul,

Venue: Monroe, (Round: Round 7), Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Clonmel Commercials 20:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 21 Jul,

Venue: Clogheen, (Round: Round 7), Ballyporeen V Cahir 20:00, Ref: TBC


Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud West Tipp JHL B Division 2

Tue, 13 Jul,

Venue: Annacarty, (Round: Semi Final), Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:30, Ref: Paddy Russell


FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (A)

Thu, 15 Jul,

Venue: Kilcommon, (Round: Round 3), Sean Treacys V Silvermines 19:30, Ref: John Butler


FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (A)

Sun, 18 Jul,

Venue: Ardfinnan GAA Pitch, (Round: Round 3), Ardfinnan V Clonmel Commercials 12:00, Ref: David Grogan


FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (B)

Sat, 17 Jul,

Venue: Templemore, (Round: Round 3), JK Brackens V Moyle Rovers 19:30, Ref: Sean Everard


FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (C)

Sun, 18 Jul,

Venue: Lisvernane, (Round: Round 3), Aherlow V Ballyporeen 12:00, Ref: Michael Duffy

Sun, 18 Jul,

Venue: Cahir GAA Pitch, (Round: Round 3), Cahir V Rockwell Rovers 12:00, Ref: Seanie Peters


FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 2 (A)

Sun, 18 Jul,

Venue: Fethard GAA Park, (Round: Round 3), Fethard V Golden-Kilfeacle 11:00, Ref: Paddy Russell


Joe O'Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19B Hurling 2021

Wed, 14 Jul,

Venue: Castleiney, (Round: Round 3), Loughmore-Castleiney V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 19:45, Ref: Martin Ryan (Murty)

Thu, 15 Jul,

Venue: Toor Killinan, (Round: Round 3), Thurles Sarsfields V Upperchurch-Drombane 19:45, Ref: Martin Ryan (Murty)

Wed, 21 Jul,

Venue: Drombane, (Round: Round 4), Upperchurch-Drombane V Holycross/Ballycahill 19:45, Ref: Martin Ryan (Murty)


North Tipp Intermediate Hurling League/Championship

Sat, 17 Jul,

Venue: Moneygall, (Round: Round 1), Moneygall V Borrisokane 19:30, Ref: Shane Hodgins

Sat, 17 Jul,

Venue: Ballinderry, (Round: Round 1), Shannon Rovers V Ballinahinch 19:30, Ref: Kieran Delaney


North Tipp Junior A Hurling League

Fri, 16 Jul,

Venue: Borrisoleigh, (Round: Round 5), Borris-Ileigh V Toomevara 19:30, Ref: Christy Mc Loughlin

Fri, 16 Jul,

Venue: Roscrea, (Round: Round 5), Roscrea V Nenagh Éire Óg 19:30, Ref: Alan Tierney


North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 1

Tue, 20 Jul,

Venue: Dolla, (Round: Round 1), Silvermines V Ballina 19:30, Ref: Ger Morris


Gleeson Concrete Junior A Hurling

Fri, 16 Jul,

Venue: Golden, (Round: rd 1), Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Rockwell Rovers 19:30, Ref: David Ryan

Fri, 16 Jul,

Venue: New Inn, (Round: rd 1), Cashel King Cormacs V Clonoulty/Rossmore 19:30, Ref: Donie Horan


Tipperary Co-Op Junior B - Gr 1

Sat, 17 Jul,

Venue: Annacarty, (Round: Rd 1), Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Sean Treacys 18:00, Ref: Andrew Purcell

Tue, 20 Jul,

Venue: Emly, (Round: Rd 1), Golden-Kilfeacle V Emly 19:30, Ref: Fergal Horgan


Tipperary Co-Op Junior B - Gr 2

Sat, 17 Jul,

Venue: Cappawhite, (Round: Rd 1), Cappawhite V Rosegreen 18:00, Ref: Phil Ryan

Sat, 17 Jul,

Venue: Clonoulty, (Round: Rd 1), Clonoulty/Rossmore V Solohead 18:00, Ref: Richard O Connor


Tipperary Co-Op Junior B - Gr 3

Sat, 17 Jul,

Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, (Round: Rd 1), Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Arravale Rovers 18:00, Ref: Seanie Peters

