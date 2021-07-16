Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore taken to hospital after fall at Killarney

Rachael Blackmore was taken to hospital for further assessment on an upper leg injury following a fall at Killarney this afternoon, Friday.

Rachael suffered a fall from Merry Poppins in the Download The BoyleSports App Handicap Hurdle after scoring on Baltinglass Hill in the preceding race.

The Killenaule woman was attended to on track by medics before being moved into an ambulance.

She was said to be fully conscious following the incident.

2021 has been a landmark year for Rachael, who in March became the first woman to ride the winner of the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, aboard Honeysuckle, while her six winners at the festival saw her crowned leading jockey.

Not content with those achievements, she broke another glass ceiling the following month when she rode Minella Times to victory to become the first female jockey to win the Aintree Grand National.

Rachael is wished a speedy recovery from her injury.