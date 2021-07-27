Championship season begins Carrick Swan Junior football and hurling teams

Carrick Swan Club’s Junior A hurlers begin their championship by playing Father Sheehy’s next Sunday at 12 noon in Clonmel Sportsfield.
And the Junior A footballer’s begin their championship on Wednesday, August 4 when they play Ardfinnan in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel at 8pm.
The Junior B Camogie team beat Moyle Rovers in the Camogie County League last Saturday.
They play St Cronan’s of Roscrea on Saturday in Roscrea at 7.30pm.
The U17s defeated Boherlahan on Monday night in their Mid/South/West Hurling League game. The final score was Carrick Swan 3-19, Boherlahan/Dualla 3-10.
Meanwhile, the U15 hurlers play Moyle Rovers in round one of their championship this Thursday at Pairc na nEalaí. Throw-in will be at 7pm.
The U14 camogie team play St Patrick’s on The Green tonight (Wednesday, July 28) at 7.30pm.
Commiserations to Jamie Holloway and the Tipperary U20 footballers who lost to Cork in last week’s Munster Final.
Jamie scored a great goal in the game.
Callum Walsh, Callum Lanigan, Aaron O’Halloran, Jack Hickey, Adam Walsh and Lee Casey were members of the Tipperary U16 panel that played Clare last Saturday morning. Well done to all.
Lotto
Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto draw numbers were: 15, 17, 24, 27.
The €6,250 jackpot wasn’t won. Two players matched three numbers and won €100 each. This week’s jackpot is €6,500.
The late Kevin Power
All in the Swan Club extend deepest sympathy to the club’s much respected club physio Vinny and all the brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces relatives and friends of the late Kevin Power of 3 O’Mahony Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir, who has sadly passed away following illness.
Kevin was a larger than life character coming from one of Carrick’s finest families.
He was a born entertainer, be it as a singer, musician, storyteller or joke teller. His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him.
More News
Deputy Jackie Cahilll with Junior Minister Sean Fleming visigt a bog on the Tipperary / Laois border
Tipperary Golf Club Captain Tony O’Sullivan presents his Captain’s Prize to competition winner, Pat Creamer on Saturday last
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.