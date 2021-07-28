Check out all your Tipperary GAA fixtures right here

Check out all the club GAA fixtures for Tipperary right here
Is your club in action this coming week? Find out here.
Crosco Cup
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Golden, (Final), Cashel King Cormacs V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:15, Ref: Paddy Russell
U19A Hurling 2021
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Littleton, (Round 5), Moycarkey-Borris V Thurles Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Tom Loughnane
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Templemore, (Round 5), JK Brackens V Boherlahan Dualla 19:30, Ref: John Butler
Senior Football League 2021
Tue, 03 Aug, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, (Semi-Final), Clonmel Commercials V Ardfinnan 19:30, Ref: Sean Lonergan
Tue, 03 Aug, Venue: Ardfinnan GAA Pitch, (Semi-Final), Ballyporeen V Moyle Rovers 19:30, Ref: Michael Kennedy
Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior A Hurling Championship Div1
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Holycross, (Round 1), Holycross/Ballycahill V JK Brackens 19:30, Ref: Kevin Jordan
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Castleiney, (Round 1), Loughmore-Castleiney V Moycarkey-Borris 19:30, Ref: Paddy Kenny
Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior A Hurling Championship Div2
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Drombane, (Round 1), Upperchurch-Drombane V Thurles Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: Joe Leahy
JAH Group 1
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Davin Park, Carrick, (Round 1), St Patrick's V Grangemockler Ballyneale 20:00, Ref: Luke Foran
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Ardfinnan GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Cahir V Clonmel g 20:00, Ref: Brian Tyrell
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Fethard GAA Park, (Round 2), Grangemockler Ballyneale V Cahir 14:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Ardfinnan GAA Pitch, (Round 2), Clonmel g V Newcastle 14:00, Ref: Cathal Boyle
JAH Group 2
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Fethard GAA Park, (Round 1), Mullinahone V Killenaule 20:00, Ref: Sean Lonergan
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Anner Park, Cloneen, (Round 1), St Mary's V Fethard 20:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Anner Park, Cloneen, (Round 2), Killenaule V St Mary's 12:00, Ref: Philip Keane
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, (Round 2), Fethard V Skeheenarinky 12:00, Ref: Sean Lonergan
JAH Group 3
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, (Round 1), Father Sheehys V Carrick Swan 12:00, Ref: Noel Cosgrave
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Ballingarry 14:00, Ref: John Flynn
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div1
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Templetuohy, Tipperary, (Round 1), Moyne/Templetuohy V Thurles Gaels 19:30, Ref: Michael Heffernan
Sat, 31 Jul, Venue: Knock, (Round 1), Knock V JK Brackens 19:30, Ref: TBC
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div2
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Clonakenny, (Round 1), Clonakenny V Killea 19:30, Ref: Sean Everard
Sat, 31 Jul, Venue: Littleton, (Round 1), Moycarkey-Borris V Thurles Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: P J Nolan
"FBD Insurance" County U/21 (A) Football Championship
Mon, 02 Aug, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Final), Arravale Rovers V Grangemockler Ballyneale 15:00, Ref: Tom Loughnane
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Newport, (Final), Sean Treacys V Templederry Kenyons 18:30, Ref: TBC
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Borrisokane, (Final), Moneygall V Shannon Rovers 19:00, Ref: TBC
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Semi Final), Clonmel Commercials V JK Brackens 18:30, Ref: TBC
Joe O'Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19B Hurling 2021
Thu, 29 Jul, Venue: Outside Field Thurles, (Round 5), Thurles Sarsfields V Loughmore-Castleiney 19:30, Ref: Sean Everard
Thu, 29 Jul, Venue: Holycross, (Round 5), Holycross/Ballycahill V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 19:30, Ref: John Lillis
North Junior A Hurling Championship
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, (Round 1), Borris-Ileigh V Roscrea 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Cloughjordan, (Round 1), Kilruane MacDonaghs V Toomevara 19:00, Ref: TBC
North Tipp Intermediate Hurling League/Championship
Sat, 31 Jul, Venue: Borrisokane, (Round 2), Borrisokane V Shannon Rovers 19:00, Ref: John Cleary
Sat, 31 Jul, Venue: Shallee, (Round 2), Ballinahinch V Moneygall 19:00, Ref: Pat O Mahony
Junior A Hurling
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Golden, (rd 2), Cashel King Cormacs V Rockwell Rovers 19:15, Ref: Phil Ryan
Sat, 31 Jul, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (rd 2), Lattin Cullen Gaels V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 19:15, Ref: Richard O Connor
Junior B - Gr 1
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Annacarty, (rd 2), Emly V ire g Annacarty/Donohill 19:15, Ref: Andrew Purcell
Junior B - Gr 2
Sat, 31 Jul, Venue: Solohead, (rd 2), Solohead V Rosegreen 19:15, Ref: Paul Carew
Tue, 03 Aug, Venue: Clonoulty, (rd 2), Cappawhite V Clonoulty/Rossmore 19:30, Ref: Seanie Peters
Junior B - Gr 3
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (rd 2), Cashel King Cormacs V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 12:00, Ref: John O Grady
