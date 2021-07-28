Search our Archive

28/07/2021

Check out all your Tipperary GAA fixtures right here

Check out all the club GAA fixtures for Tipperary right here

Noel Dundon

nd@tipperarystar.ie

Is your club in action this coming week? Find out here.

Crosco Cup
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Golden, (Final), Cashel King Cormacs V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:15, Ref: Paddy Russell

U19A Hurling 2021
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Littleton, (Round 5), Moycarkey-Borris V Thurles Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Tom Loughnane
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Templemore, (Round 5), JK Brackens V Boherlahan Dualla 19:30, Ref: John Butler

Senior Football League 2021
Tue, 03 Aug, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, (Semi-Final), Clonmel Commercials V Ardfinnan 19:30, Ref: Sean Lonergan
Tue, 03 Aug, Venue: Ardfinnan GAA Pitch, (Semi-Final), Ballyporeen V Moyle Rovers 19:30, Ref: Michael Kennedy

Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior A Hurling Championship Div1
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Holycross, (Round 1), Holycross/Ballycahill V JK Brackens 19:30, Ref: Kevin Jordan
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Castleiney, (Round 1), Loughmore-Castleiney V Moycarkey-Borris 19:30, Ref: Paddy Kenny

Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior A Hurling Championship Div2
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Drombane, (Round 1), Upperchurch-Drombane V Thurles Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: Joe Leahy

JAH Group 1
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Davin Park, Carrick, (Round 1), St Patrick's V Grangemockler Ballyneale 20:00, Ref: Luke Foran
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Ardfinnan GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Cahir V Clonmel g 20:00, Ref: Brian Tyrell
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Fethard GAA Park, (Round 2), Grangemockler Ballyneale V Cahir 14:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Ardfinnan GAA Pitch, (Round 2), Clonmel g V Newcastle 14:00, Ref: Cathal Boyle

JAH Group 2
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Fethard GAA Park, (Round 1), Mullinahone V Killenaule 20:00, Ref: Sean Lonergan
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Anner Park, Cloneen, (Round 1), St Mary's V Fethard 20:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Anner Park, Cloneen, (Round 2), Killenaule V St Mary's 12:00, Ref: Philip Keane
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, (Round 2), Fethard V Skeheenarinky 12:00, Ref: Sean Lonergan

JAH Group 3
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, (Round 1), Father Sheehys V Carrick Swan 12:00, Ref: Noel Cosgrave
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Ballingarry 14:00, Ref: John Flynn

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div1
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Templetuohy, Tipperary, (Round 1), Moyne/Templetuohy V Thurles Gaels 19:30, Ref: Michael Heffernan
Sat, 31 Jul, Venue: Knock, (Round 1), Knock V JK Brackens 19:30, Ref: TBC

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div2
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Clonakenny, (Round 1), Clonakenny V Killea 19:30, Ref: Sean Everard
Sat, 31 Jul, Venue: Littleton, (Round 1), Moycarkey-Borris V Thurles Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: P J Nolan

"FBD Insurance" County U/21 (A) Football Championship
Mon, 02 Aug, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Final), Arravale Rovers V Grangemockler Ballyneale 15:00, Ref: Tom Loughnane

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Newport, (Final), Sean Treacys V Templederry Kenyons 18:30, Ref: TBC

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Borrisokane, (Final), Moneygall V Shannon Rovers 19:00, Ref: TBC

FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Semi Final), Clonmel Commercials V JK Brackens 18:30, Ref: TBC

Joe O'Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19B Hurling 2021
Thu, 29 Jul, Venue: Outside Field Thurles, (Round 5), Thurles Sarsfields V Loughmore-Castleiney 19:30, Ref: Sean Everard
Thu, 29 Jul, Venue: Holycross, (Round 5), Holycross/Ballycahill V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 19:30, Ref: John Lillis

North Junior A Hurling Championship
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, (Round 1), Borris-Ileigh V Roscrea 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Cloughjordan, (Round 1), Kilruane MacDonaghs V Toomevara 19:00, Ref: TBC

North Tipp Intermediate Hurling League/Championship
Sat, 31 Jul, Venue: Borrisokane, (Round 2), Borrisokane V Shannon Rovers 19:00, Ref: John Cleary
Sat, 31 Jul, Venue: Shallee, (Round 2), Ballinahinch V Moneygall 19:00, Ref: Pat O Mahony

Junior A Hurling
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Golden, (rd 2), Cashel King Cormacs V Rockwell Rovers 19:15, Ref: Phil Ryan
Sat, 31 Jul, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (rd 2), Lattin Cullen Gaels V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 19:15, Ref: Richard O Connor

Junior B - Gr 1
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Annacarty, (rd 2), Emly V ire g Annacarty/Donohill 19:15, Ref: Andrew Purcell

Junior B - Gr 2
Sat, 31 Jul, Venue: Solohead, (rd 2), Solohead V Rosegreen 19:15, Ref: Paul Carew
Tue, 03 Aug, Venue: Clonoulty, (rd 2), Cappawhite V Clonoulty/Rossmore 19:30, Ref: Seanie Peters

Junior B - Gr 3
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (rd 2), Cashel King Cormacs V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 12:00, Ref: John O Grady

