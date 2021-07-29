Tipperary athletes competed in the AAI Summer Games
The Games took place at IT Carlow
The AAI Summer Games 2021 event took place on the 25th of July at the IT Carlow
South Sports Campus. There were a number of Tipperary athletes
competing.
Starting off with track events. The men’s 100m saw Mark Tierney of
Nenagh Olympic AC place 7th in heat 3 series 1 in a time of 12.33. In
series 2 heat 4 of the 100m, Mark placed 4th with 12.42.
Heat 3 of the men’s 200m saw Jack Hickey Moyne AC place 2nd with a
time of 23.53.
The men’s 400m had Paul White of Nenagh Olympic AC placing 2nd in 47.75.
Moving onto field events, Mark Tierney of Nenagh Olympic AC also
competed in the men’s pole vault placing 3rd with 3.40.
In the men’s discus 2kg, John Dwyer of Templemore AC placed 4th with
40.47 while Francis Gleeson of Templemore AC placed 9th with 19.21.
The men’s hammer throw 7.26kg saw three Templemore AC athletes
compete. John Dwyer placed 3rd with 51.46, Liam Bergin placed 8th with
28.48 while Francis Gleeson placed 9th with 25.02.
The men’s shot putt 7.26kg had Liam Bergin of Templemore AC in 5th
place with 7.95.
Kaley Cozens of Templemore AC competed in the women’s hammer throw 4kg
placing 4th with 37.15 and also competed in the women’s javelin 600g
where she finished in 2nd place with 30.22.
