Carrick Swan GAA Club begins selling tickets for its main annual draw

Carrick Swan’s main fundraiser for this year is being launched this week. Tickets for the 12 Days of Christmas Draw are on sale now. The club has €20,000 prize money to give away, and tickets cost just €50. You can buy your tickets online through the CarrickSwan.com website or through any ticket seller or committee member.

If you’d like to sell some tickets this year, get in contact with the Swan Club on Facebook or contact any committee member for more information.

In match news, the U13 D footballers brought back the South Shield last week with a great win over St. Patrick’s of Drangan. The win was a fitting reward for the hard work these players have put in so far this year, and for the great football they’ve played. Well done to both players and their mentors on a great win.

The Junior A hurlers defeated Fr Sheehy's in their first match of their championship season on Sunday in Clonmel Sportsfield. The final result was: Swan 1-14, Fr Sheehy's 0-10.

Meanwhile, the Junior A Footballers play Ardfinnan in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel this Wednesday (August 4) at 8pm.

St Cronan's of Roscrea defeated Carrick Swan camogie team in the Junior B Camogie League last Saturday. Final result was: St Cronan's 4-10, Carrick Swan 2-10.

The team play Lorrha at Pairc na nEalaí on Saturday. Throw in will be at 7.30pm.

The U17 team secured their third win in a row in the Mid/South/West league last week when they defeated Boherlahan. That victory qualifies the team for the knockout rounds as group winners. They will play Knockmealdown Gaels in a few weeks time at Pairc na nEalaí.

In other match news, the U15s beat Moyle Rovers at Pairc na nEalaí last Thursday in their hurling championship opening game. The U15s travel to Fethard this Thursday to play Fethard with the game starting at 7pm.

The U14 camogie team were defeated by St. Patrick’s on The Green last Wednesday night, July 28. They lost by 2 points after a hard-fought game where both teams played some great camogie.

The U13 D hurling team play St Patricks at Pairc na nEalaí in their championship opener on Saturday at 11am.

Finally this week, how tickets are distributed for club games has changed. Going forward, clubs won’t be handling tickets themselves. They’ll be handled by the South Board’s new ticketing system. You’ll find the link to buy tickets on the Swan Club Facebook page.

Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were 03, 07 , 13, 22. The €6,500 jackpot wasn't won. Ten Ten players matched three numbers and won €20 each. This week's jackpot is €6,750.

Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the Woods family of St. John’s and Dunphy family of Ravenswood and Figlash on their recent bereavements.