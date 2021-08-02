Search our Archive

02/08/2021

Carrick Swan GAA Club begins selling tickets for its main annual draw

Carrick Swan GAA Club begins selling tickets for its main annual draw

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Carrick Swan’s main fundraiser for this year is being launched this week. Tickets for the 12 Days of Christmas Draw are on sale now. The club has €20,000 prize money to give away, and tickets cost just €50. You can buy your tickets online through the CarrickSwan.com website or through any ticket seller or committee member. 

If you’d like to sell some tickets this year, get in contact with the Swan Club on Facebook or contact any committee member for more information. 

In match news, the U13 D footballers brought back the South Shield last week with a great win over St. Patrick’s of Drangan. The win was a fitting reward for the hard work these players have put in so far this year, and for the great football they’ve played. Well done to both players and their mentors on a great win. 

The Junior A hurlers defeated Fr Sheehy's in their first match of their championship season on Sunday in Clonmel Sportsfield. The final result was: Swan 1-14, Fr Sheehy's 0-10.

Meanwhile, the Junior A Footballers play Ardfinnan in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel this Wednesday (August 4) at 8pm.

St Cronan's of Roscrea defeated Carrick Swan camogie team in the Junior B Camogie League last Saturday. Final result was: St Cronan's 4-10, Carrick Swan 2-10.

The team play Lorrha at Pairc na nEalaí on Saturday. Throw in will be at 7.30pm. 

The U17 team secured their third win in a row in the Mid/South/West league last week when they defeated Boherlahan. That victory qualifies the team for the knockout rounds as group winners. They will play Knockmealdown Gaels in a few weeks time at Pairc na nEalaí.

In other match news, the U15s beat Moyle Rovers at Pairc na nEalaí last Thursday in their hurling championship opening game. The U15s travel to Fethard this Thursday to play Fethard with the game starting at 7pm. 

The U14 camogie team were defeated by St. Patrick’s on The Green last Wednesday night, July 28. They lost by 2 points after a hard-fought game where both teams played some great camogie.  

The U13 D hurling team play St Patricks at Pairc na nEalaí in their championship opener on Saturday at 11am. 

Finally this week, how tickets are distributed for club games has changed. Going forward, clubs won’t be handling tickets themselves. They’ll be handled by the South Board’s new ticketing system. You’ll find the link to buy tickets on the Swan Club Facebook page. 

Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were 03, 07 , 13, 22. The €6,500 jackpot wasn't won. Ten Ten players matched three numbers and won €20 each. This week's jackpot is €6,750.

Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the Woods family of St. John’s and Dunphy family of Ravenswood and Figlash on their recent bereavements.

 

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie