Fixtures: Mid and North Tipperary senior hurling championships kicks off tonight

Mid and north SHC get underway this evening
Check out all the fixtures for this evening in Tipperary
The Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary senior hurling championship gets underway this evening with Thurles Sarsfields (Seamus O'Riain team) taking on Upperchurch Drombane; and Gortnahoe Glengoole taking on Clonakenny in Gortnahoe.
These preliminary round games will see the victors in action again at the weekend in what will be a very busy period for the divisional boards, prior to the commencement of the county championships at the end of the month.
The north championship also gets underway with Toomevara taking on Silvermines in Templederry, while Ballina play Kilruane MacDonagh in Puckane.
The GAA fixtures for this evening include:
Mid Senior Hurling Championship
Venue: Gortnahoe, (Round: Preliminary Round), Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Clonakenny 19:30, Ref: Seamus Delaney
Venue: Drombane, (Round: Preliminary Round), Upperchurch-Drombane V Thurles Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: Tom Loughnane
North Tipp Senior Hurling Championship
Venue: Templederry, (Round: Round 1), Toomevara V Silvermines 19:00, Ref: Philip Kelly
Venue: Puckane, (Round: Round 1), Ballina V Kilruane MacDonaghs 19:00, Ref: Peter Carroll
Joe O'Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire Mid Minor B Knockout 2020
Venue: Kickham Park Thurles, (Round: Final), Holycross/Ballycahill V Moycarkey-Borris 19:00, Ref: Sean Everard
Quirke's Pharmacy South Tipperary JAF Group 1
Venue: Mullinahone, (Round: Round 1), St Patrick's V Ballingarry 20:00, Ref: Paul Guinan
Venue: Ardfinnan GAA Pitch, (Round: Round 1), Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Newcastle 20:00, Ref: Martin Doyle
Venue: Mullinahone, (Round: Round 2), Ballingarry V Moyle Rovers 19:30, Ref: Philip Keane
Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, (Round: Round 2), Newcastle V St Patrick's 19:30, Ref: Keith Delahunty
Quirke's Pharmacy JAF Group 2
Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, (Round: Round 1), Carrick Swan V Ardfinnan 20:00, Ref: Keith Delahunty
Venue: Fethard GAA Park, (Round: Round 5), Clerihan V Cahir 20:00, Ref: Philip Keane
Bridge House Golden Under-19 B Football
Venue: Cappawhite, (Round: rd 1), Cappawhite V Rockwell Rovers 19:30, Ref: Paul Carew
Venue: Aherlow, (Round: rd 1), Aherlow V Eire Og/SeanTreacys 19:30, Ref: Richard O Connor
Bridge House Golden Under-19 B Football
Venue: Clonoulty, (Round: rd 1), Clonoulty/Rossmore V Golden-Kilfeacle 19:30, Ref: David Ryan
Tipperary Print & Design Under-19 A Football
Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (Round: rd 1), Arravale Rovers V Cashel King Cormacs 19:30, Ref: Paddy Russell
Clonmel Sportsfield will host Sunday's south Tipperary senior hurling championship semi-final between Mullinahone and Carrick Swan at 2pm
