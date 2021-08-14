Tipperary hurling is facing into a period of major uncertainty, says Westside

A novel hurling final is on the menu for Sunday week after contrasting semis last weekend. Waterford’s failure to keep stride with Limerick does nothing to enhance Tipperary’s rating; the toing and froing of the Cork/Kilkenny clash was the weekend highlight.

And what a highlight it was! Cork effectively had to win this game twice. In the original match they stepped up from a slow start and seemed to have the game in the bag going down the home straight. But then they blinked and suddenly all bets were off.

I think it’s been the story of Cork hurling in recent times, where they’ve put themselves in promising positions but then at critical junctures have baulked with the winning line in sight.

Even back in 2013 they could easily have taken Clare in that final and remember their near miss against Limerick in 2018, a game remembered for Nickie Quaid’s brilliant flick away from Seamus Harnedy. A goal there and the whole course of history was altered.

I’ve always considered Cork’s 2018 U21 defeat to Tipperary to be the biggest blow the county suffered in recent times. This was their golden generation that was going to drive on the future and that defeat set them back a few years. The emergence of so many of that team now to backbone the senior side reinforces the point.

There are psychological barriers when you’re chasing a breakthrough and sometimes it takes just one significant win to break the duck. This victory over Kilkenny has that feel to it.

For Cork fans at the end of the original match there must have been a sense of déjà vu. Here they were cruising down the home straight in a comfortable lead. A few missed chances and then suddenly Kilkenny start nibbling away at the advantage.

Then Pat Horgan uncharacteristically misses a 65 that would have made the game safe. Immediately after that Tim O’Mahony was carelessly casual in the lead-up to Adrian Mullen’s spectacular equaliser.

It was heartbreaking for the Rebels but their extra time display brought redemption with a capital R. This was Tipperary in Killarney in ’87. At last, a breakthrough win. It didn’t bring an immediate All-Ireland to Tipp that year and I suspect it won’t for Cork this time either.

However, it is a hugely significant breakthrough win and I suspect the Cork revival will build from here.

For Waterford the story is less optimistic. They threw the kitchen sink at Limerick for fifteen minutes or so but then found that the tank was running on empty. It was a flash followed by a fizzle. Thereafter Limerick just ground them down and the rest of the game had an air of inevitability about it.

Waterford will point to extenuating circumstances. The four-week schedule had to take a certain toll and injuries have been unkind to them since Liam Cahill took over. Missed chances added to their woes on Saturday also, as well as the heroics of Nickie Quaid, so in theory they could have been closer.

But in truth this was a one-sided game and Liam Cahill must be wondering how much more potential for development is possible with this panel. An eleven-point loss to Limerick in last year’s final and the same margin again on Saturday – the gap isn’t closing.

For Tipperary this doesn’t create any reassurance either. If we couldn’t handle a Waterford team that’s so far behind Limerick then where does that leave us? In a pinch, as the ad says, and facing into a potential winter of discontent.

People hereabouts will talk up the Tipperary situation and point out the positives, which is understandable. However, recognising an issue is the first step towards resolution and it must be acknowledged that Tipperary hurling is facing into a period of major uncertainty.

These things happen, often in cycles. Certain eras end, players and managers move on and a new order is put in place. The overwhelming impression I get from people who know the Tipperary situation intimately is that our development structures have slipped well behind brand leaders like Limerick and Cork.

Liam Cahill hasn’t been shy about pointing this out in interviews and some people would be better served by listening to his views rather than taking umbrage. The problem here is that if you slip too far behind it can take years to turn matters around.

There’s work to be done and there’s no time to be lost so we await developments.

In all the excitement of the weekend’s action I can’t recall a single foul being blown for a thrown ball. And yet there was no shortage of throws in either game.

I liked the Ronan Quirke tweet: “The hurling handpass is dead. It’s a bit like Olympic Handball with sticks at this stage. Zero attempt to officiate the hand pass rule today.”

All of which leads on neatly to an event that took place last Thursday when Conor O’Donovan, long-time campaigner on this issue, took his proposal for reform directly to the gates of Croke Park.

By now Conor’s suggestion is well-known. He wants to introduce a technical rule which states that it is a foul to either hand pass the ball or palm the ball directly from the same hand that is holding the ball.

On his trip to Croke Park last week the former Tipperary full back was accompanied by David Dineen, Ballylanders. Now there’s a name that has deep historical resonance with the GAA. David is the grand nephew of Frank B Dineen, who had the distinction of being the only man to hold the positions of president of the GAA (1895/98) and general secretary (1898/1901).

Frank Dineen is also remembered as the man who bought the Jones' Road site and then donated it free to the association in 1913. For a time he was something of a forgotten figure in the GAA’s history but more recently attempts have been made to rectify that situation. In April 2006 Hill 16 was renamed Dineen Hill 16 in his honour.

Anyway, Messrs O’Donovan and Dineen took their message directly to the GAA headquarters in a bid to urge reform of what they see as a blight on the game of hurling. They handed in letters for Association president, Larry McCarthy, and director general, Tom Ryan.

Sadly, neither GAA post holder was available to meet the delegation.

Perhaps there were legitimate reasons for their unavailability or it could be interpreted as a reflection of the Association’s blind-eye policy on this issue. Everyone knows the problem exists but nobody has the stomach to tackle it.

Of more significance on this occasion was the fact that the letters were accompanied by over 100 petitions signed by many notable hurling figures whose views can’t be so easily dismissed. Among the signatories were Eddie Keher, Justin McCarthy, Noel Lane, Joachim Kelly, Declan Carr, Michael Cleary, Dessie Donnelly and others.

These are serious hurling people who share Conor O’Donovan’s concern about the hand pass rule and have given their backing to his proposal. The views of a pesky columnist like Westside can easily be dismissed as one with a bee in his bonnet, but when such hurling luminaries as the above named throw their weight behind a campaign then it’s surely time to take note.

At the very least Conor O’Donovan’s proposal deserves to be trialled and then if it’s seen as unworkable move on to some other solution. Doing nothing is not an option.

Incidentally among the petition signatories was Conor O’Donovan’s uncle, Joe Moloney, an All-Ireland winning minor full back from 1949 and at the young age of ninety still passionate about the game he loves.

Finally, I was saddened to hear of the passing of Philip Maher, Clonoulty.

The many tributes paid to him since the news broke is testament to how highly he was regarded. Liam Cahill, who would have known him from his time with Clonoulty tweeted: “A true gentleman and one of Clonoulty/Rossmore’s greatest Gaels.”

Timmy Hammersley was similarly warm in his reflections: “The GAA is built on people like Philip.”

I only knew Philip in passing but he always appeared to me to be the quintessential GAA man. He seemed to be forever part of the Clonoulty/Rossmore set-up, quiet and unassuming, visible but not vocal, a positive influence on all around him. He was, I’m told, a cross-country runner of some talent in his day.

We might borrow Con Houlihan’s tribute to Moss Keane and likewise say of Philip that he was a man of no airs and many graces. May he rest in peace.