Thurles Greyhound Racing: Tibet is top of the pups at Thurles

Entitled to plenty of ability given her brilliant racing dam, Saturday’s action at Thurles Greyhound Stadium was illuminated with a rare debut performance from Patricia Gavin’s Cresent Tibet (Confident Rankin-Tibet) when scorching to victory in the ON2 525.

A January 2020 pup for trainer David Flanagan, the exciting Gavin prospect built on smart qualifying trials at Kilkenny when swift to stride from her trap 3 berth and in command to the opening bend, extended clear of bumping for many of her rivals in behind as Cashel Annie pursued the pacesetter into the back-straight.



Impressing with a smooth galloping gait throughout, Cresent Tibet was never seriously threatened in truth and though Chubbys Jet thoroughly caught the eye from the second bend to fill second after a poor start, a wonderful debut display was completed with seven lengths to spare while posting a stunning 28.94 (-20). Placing her within a small bracket of debut winners to break the 29.00 barrier at Thurles, Cresent Tibet is a name for all notebooks!



Trainer David Flanagan would register a double on the night, and in some style, as Imelda Sinclair’s Canya Goforit (Definate Opinion-Soho Ark) progressed to a career best when claiming her third race win in the A2 570.



Relishing a first step beyond the standard trip, the October 2019 pup duelled for the lead with Neon Alex on the long run to the opening bend before striking the front with benefit of the inside line while turning. Two lengths to the good at the top of the back-straight, the Flanagan charge would extend further clear throughout a dominant nine and a half length verdict over that same rival while staying stoutly in a fast 31.45 (-20).

Paddy claims Cabra treble

Never far from the winner’s enclosure at Thurles, young owner Paddy Scally claimed a wonderful treble of victories on Saturday and topping the trio when claiming the concluding A2 525, Cabra Luna (Good News-Cabra Ebony) returned to winning ways in dominant style.



Eliminated from the Tipperary Cup semis last time, the September 2018 whelp was back in her best breaking form when immediately taking command upon exiting trap 4. A tight one-length first bend lead readily extended on the run to halfway when pursued by Slaneyside Post and though Knockalton Conor impressed when staying strongly to deny that latter rival for second, Cabra Luna was full value for a three-length verdict in a slick 29.25 (-20).



That victory was completing a 525 double within the Saturday exploits of the Scally kennels after Cabra Cleo (Pat C Sabbath-Cabra Laura) doubled her win tally in the A5 525.



Breaking well from trap 3, the May 2019 youngster tracked the scorching early gallop of Cocoon to the top of the back-straight before reaching halfway with five lengths to recover. Halving her arrears to the crown of the closing bends, a sustained effort to the line thereafter saw a game Cabra Cleo gain a last gasp victory with a shorthead to spare over the long-time leader in 29.46 (-20), the third win of her career.



A sole 330-yard contest on Saturday sparked the Scally treble when Cabra Sonic (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Ebony) claimed a fourth win from his six career starts. Vying for the lead following a level break in trap 6, the September pup raced on the outside of a packing field approaching the bend before bravely rounding bumping rivals to stretch clear into the home-straight, posting 18.30 (-10) in a three-length verdict over Totos Cottage.



Best of the remainder on the night, Tom White’s Bob The Lad (Droopys Jet-Liosgarbh Elsa) bounced right back to his career best form when taking advantage of his ease to A4 for a fourth career win over 525 yards.



Not raced below A3 since his early career, the October 2018 whelp duly converted his plausible opportunity when bravely defending the inside rail on the run to the bend having began just off the pace from trap 1. A narrow advantage upon turning quickly grew as the White charge extended clear of bumping with Cabra Beauty in pursuit to halfway but completing with five lengths to spare, Bob The Lad posted 29.15 (-20) in a comfortable verdict.



Setting a smart standard for the action ahead when landing the opening A7 525, the Amazing Four Syndicate’s Star Blitz (Droopys Jet-Lemon Steff) built nicely on the experience gained in two previous career outings as the December 2019 pup secured a facile maiden victory.



Just showing in front from trap 2, defence of the inside around the opening bends proved decisive as the Ger Everard charge took a one length lead over Claires Belle to the top of the back-straight. That margin quickly grew to halfway and Star Blitz thoroughly impressed in the latter half of the race when bounding clear to an eleven-length verdict over the eye-catching Bogger Maisey in 29.28 (-20).



Also finding smart improvement in the following A6 525, Joe O’Neill’s Heavens Dexter (Over Limit-Cabra Charmer) doubled his win tally in a seventh career start. Breaking just off the pace from trap 5, the April 2019 whelp duelled for the lead with Littleton Rocket all the way to the back-straight before settling the contest on the run to halfway. Seeing out the trip well, Heavens Dexter posted 29.40 (-20) in a three-length verdict.



Next best on Saturday, the A3 525 went to Michael Healy & Pat Leahy’s Jennapateenmike (Laughil Blake-Clondoty Nancy) with the April 2019 whelp claiming a second win from his four career starts. Matching strides with Crokers Paradise on the run to the bend, he secured a tight one length lead before sweeping readily clear around the bends. Seeing out the trip well despite running wide off the final turn, Jennapateenmike repelled the late attentions of Foxrock Genius by three lengths in 29.47 (-20).



Rounding out the Saturday results, the A4 525 went to Nicholas Nolan’s Triangle Roscoe (Pat C Sabbath-Triangle Serena) with the July 2019 whelp doubling his win tally in a thriller, getting up in the final strides to deny long-time leader Great Paddy by a shorthead in 29.70 (-20) before Suzanne O’Neill’s Cabra Misty (Good News-Heavens Lilly) had the same to spare when getting the better of a brilliant buckle with Memories Rock, posting 29.84 (-20) in the A6 525.



The remaining A5 525 was a bumpy affair but battling his way to a fourth career win, Adam Hogg’s Whizzing Charlie (Laughil Duke-Whizzing Josie) bravely struck the front at the third bend for a two-length verdict over Moneygall Melody in 30.24 (-20).