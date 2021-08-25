Tipperary Ladies Football: Last chance saloon for seniors against Tyrone on Saturday

TG4 All Ireland Senior Relegation Play Off

Tipperary will face Tyrone in their final relegation play-off, fixed for Kinnegad on Saturday afternoon next August 28th in Kinnegad.



This is the final chance for the Premier Ladies to maintain their Senior Football status which they gained in 2019 after they defeated Meath in the Intermediate All Ireland Final.



It has been a difficult year for Declan Carr’s charges with many of their key players including Aishling Moloney, Emma Morrissey, Anna Rose Kennedy and Caitlin Kennedy all racking up serious injuries.



On the upside however Aisling McCarthy made a welcome return to the team when she came on as substitute in their last outing V Kerry in Mallow last Saturday week.



It will be a tough battle against the O’Neill County who despite being reduced to just twelve players in their relegation play off V near neighbours Cavan only lost by two points. Its all to play for and should make a very interesting game on Saturday. Throw in time is set for 2pm. Best of luck to the team and management.



Minor Munster Final

Best wishes to our Minor team who play Cork in the Munster LGFA A Final on Sunday next August 29th in Mallow. Throw in for this game is fixed for 3.30pm.



U16 Munster Champions

Congratulations to our U16 team, panel and management on being crowned U16 Munster LGFA Champions on Sunday afternoon last August 22nd on a scoreline of Tipperary 4-5 to Waterford’s 1-7.



John Kennedy Motors U21 League Finals

Congratulations to all six finalists in our Inaugural John Kennedy Motors U21 League Finals held in New Inn on Sunday afternoon last.



The games which had limited spectators but were being streamed live served up a feast of football highlighting the high standard of Ladies Football throughout the County.



The Division 3 Final opened the day with St. Odhran’s/Silvermines losing out to Holycross/Ballycahill in first game. An enthralling encounter. St. Odhran’s dominated the opening half and were 4-6 to 0-8 to the good. However Holycross were not out and on the restart came back with their shooting boots on to win the game 6-12 to 5-8.



In our second game of the afternoon Ardfinnan and Moyle Rovers battled it out with Moyle Rovers gaining the upperhand mid way through the opening half. Ardfinnan battled hard but Moyle Rovers strength and depth in their bench shown through to see them emerge the victors on a scoreline of Ardfinnan 0-9 Moyle Rovers 2-16.



And as the say best was definitely saved until last a fantastic game of football that was forced into extra time under lights. Templemore and Galtee Rovers/St. Pecauns treated us all to an epic final which was befitting of the occasion.

Nothing separated the sides at half time when the scores stood at 2-6 apiece. And again when the full time whistle went the teams were 3-12 a piece. However Templemore had the legs on the Galtee ladies and two goals in quick succession in the opening period of extra time ultimately decided the outcome.



Congratulations to Holycross/Ballycahill, Moyle Rovers and Templemore all deserving winners.