Tipperary Feile na Gael roundup following a great weekend

Feile na nGael took over the county with a festival of hurling that rocked from Ballylooby to Moneygall and another eleven venues inbetween. A huge success over fifty teams played over eighy games on Saturday with a further seven on Sunday.

Tipperary’s John West Feile na nGael Weekend



Given it was fifty years since the first Feile competition was held in Tipperary a bold decision was taken to use the blue print of the national Feile and have all who wanted to play competitng on the same day. Of course in theory this was a great idea and like all good ideas it would take work, a lot of work. Chairman Tommy Landers set up a committee that would go about bringing the idea to reality. Headed up by Michael Delaney with Robert Nolan, John O’Mara, Sean O’Meara & Tom Dawson all contributed to the festival of hurling.



The group went about grading all the teams that entered into seven divisions. In simple numbers we had seven overall winners instead of four as we would have in championship. The venues, groups, co-ordinators and reps sorted it was over to Tom Dawson whose work brought things to the next level with programmes and fixtures on line. Another crucial cog in the wheel was our co-ordinators, reps and helpers at the different venues. At Ballylooby we had Marian O’Mahoney & Harry Morgan in Boherlahan we had Diarmuid Cross & John Fahey in Cashel we had Seanie O’Donoghue, Stephen Walsh & Sean O’Meara.

In Clonmel Óg were Brian Gentles & Johnny Neville in Clonoulty was Helen Ryan & Christy Ryan. In Durlas Óg were John O’Connell & PJ Bowden in Eire Óg Anacarthy was Ollie Kelly & Tom Dawson. In Holycross was Donal Ryan & Martin Treacy in JK Brackens Robert Nolan & Michael Delaney. In Killenaule was John Whelton & Tomas O’Leary while Helen Healy & Tommy Landers looked after Knockavilla venue. Three more venues Moneygall with Colm Murray & Martin Carroll. In Moyne Templetuohy were Regina Ely & Mark Dunne and finally in Kickham Park for Thurles Gaels were Aisling McGinley & Kieran O’Dwyer.



It might seem a bit much to name them all but when you see how much work has gone into this and the success it was. We have to give credit where it’s due. Maybe it’s something that could be replicated certainly a lot of lessons learned that can only benefit those involved.

Above: The Sean Treacy's Feile na Gael team



Division 1 Final

Durlas Óg 3-12

JK Brackens 0-5

Durlas Óg claimed the title after some very impressive performances through out the comeptition. Such was there dominance that Drom Inch’s nine points was the most they conceded in any game. Margin of victory was on average no less than thirteen points. They started with wins over Arravale Rovers who ran them closest in the first round 1.07 - .07 and a more comfortable win over Toomevara 2.12 – 0.02. On to the quarter-finals where Drom Inch felt the full force of their attack.

The semi-finals was very similar with North’s Ballina falling short of the required standard. In the other groups JK Brackens came through after three wins from three along with Ballina with two wins. Mullinahone finished third after defeating Cashel King Cormacs. Group 2 was a little more interesting in that when Drom inch and Borris-Ileigh took to the field it would be winner goes through. As it was Holycross Ballycahill topped the group. The neighbours served up some exciting fair with Drom edging ahead when a draw looked likely.



Division 2 Final

Roscrea 1-10

Boherlahan Dualla 2-6

We had two groups here with both finalists coming from the first group. Roscrea showed from the off they would be hard bet mostly as they were the ones doing the scoring. They were comfortable winners in all three round robin games beating Cappawhite Gaels, Ballybacon Grange and Boherlahan. Boherlahan Dualla won both other games to finish second with Cappawhite Gaels taking third. In the other group Carrick Swan won all three of their games with Moycarkey Borris taking second spot. Third spot went to Moyle Rovers with Kilruane MacDonaghs in fourth.



In the semi-finals both Roscrea and Boherlahan Dualla had good wins when beating Moycarkey and Carrick respectively. This set up a rematch on Sunday morning that was no reflection on their round game. Whatever the Mid boys did over night certainly worked. As they made Roscrea work hard for their one point win.



Division 3 Final

Clonakenny/Moneygall

Gortnahoe Glengoole 0.04

Again two teams from the same group made it to the final with the top seed taking the title. Mid/North combo won all three of their group games. Defeating Gortnahoe, Kilsheelan/Kilcash & Golden Kilfeacle. Gortnahoe Glengoole booked second place winning two while Kilsheelan Kilcash took third with a win over the West’s Golden Kilfeacle. In the other group Ballingarry won both their games defeating Rockwell Rosegreen & Moyne Templetuohy to top the group.

The West combo booked a knock out spot with a win over Moyne Templetuohy. The semi-finals went the way of the group two teams with Gortnahoe beating Ballingarry and Clonakenny/Moneygall beating Rockwell Rosegreen.



Division 4 Final

Newport 0-10

Burgess 1-6 AET

Two North teams gave us the most excitment in terms of sheer competition with extra-time needed to seperate them. Level with eight points each at the final whistle just the three points were scored in that extra-time. Heartache and joy after what was a battle from start to finish. Coincidentitley to get there Newport had an eight point drawn game with Knockmealdown Gaels in the group.

They added to that with wins over Loughmore Castleiney and Kiladagan. Loughmore grabbed second spot with Knockmealdown Gaels taking thir with a win over Kiladagan. Group two was probably one of the tighter ones over the weekend. Burgess topped it on least scores conceded and two wins one of which was just a single pointer over runners up St. Patricks. Pat’s defeated Upperchurch Drombane and Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams who both recorded wins themselves. In the semi-finals it was the table toppers that went through not that it was plain sailing Loughmore pushing Burgess all the way.