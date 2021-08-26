Tipperary Community Games : Hat trick of wins for Boherlahan Dualla

Tipperary Community Games enjoyed another great weekend of sport commencing with a hat trick of wins for Boherlahan Dualla area who are an outstanding example of the talent one of the rural areas in the parish can produce.



They compete in almost every event on the calender and enjoy considerable success. Their u11 Hurling team won the South Final on Friday evening at the expense of a great team from Cashel that were unbeated coming into their fourth game but Boherlahan won the title after a wonderful game that could have gone either way.



Their luck continued on Saturday morning in Moycarkey GAA Pitch winning the u14 Camogie title v Newport followed by an impressive win over their neighbours Moycarkey Borris in the girls u12 football final.



Then on to Moyne in the evening where medals were won in Boys u16 1500m by Daire O'Donnell, and girls u16 1500 by Paula Quirke, Sarah Mc Loughlin in girls long puck, Bobby McLoughlin in boys long puck and Roisin Heffernan in the Javelin as shown in detailed results. They are also county champions in girls u12 Soccer. We wish them the very best of luck in the Munster finals.

Above: Girls u15 1500m Marie Corbett, County Treasurer Ballingarry with Paula Quirke, Boherlahan Silver, Ruby Carroll, Powerstown-Lisronagh, Gold and Aoibheann Fogarty, Moycarkey Bronze

Fethard Killusty u10 football that defeated Bansha, Mullinahone and Powerstown on their way to earning their place in the County Final were deprived of the title by a very strong team from Newport. This was a very close and exciting game with the sides being level at half time. It was tit for tat in the second half with a great performance from both teams.



Conal Kennedy from St Mary's, Clonmel, a member of Tipperary senior football team along with his brothers Coleman and Jack stated he was amazed by the level of skill and accuracy displayed by these young boys some of whom are only 8. Conal's advice to the team was stay together, keeping going and they will reap rewards.



Similar advice was given by Aisling McCarthy, Cahir to the Boherlahan u12 football team and by Marie Corbett a member of Tipperary Camogie Development team who both stressed the need for active lifestyles and above all to enjoy it.

We wish to thank our guests Aisling, Conal and Marie for joining us, All the mentors who give endless time to training & attending games, To the parents and to all Volunteers.



Team Results from County Team Finals

U14 Camogie. Gold Boherlahan Dualla Silver Newport.

U12 girls football Gold Boherlahan Dualla. Silver Moycarkey Borris

U10 Football. Gold Newport Silver Fethard

Day 2 in Moyne - Saturday August 21st.

Girls u16 1500m 1 Ruby Carroll, Powerstown, 2 Paula Quirke, Boherlahan,

3 Aoibheann Fogarty, Moycarkey Borris.

Boys u16 1500m 1 Daire O'Donnell, Boherlahan, 2 Dara Kennedy, Newport.

Girls u14 Long Puck 1 Sarah McLoughlin, Boherlahan, 2 Sophie O'Meara,

Cloughjordan, 3 Aileen Kennedy, Newport.

Boys u12 Long Puck 1 Oisin Kennedy, Newport. 2 Sean Buckley, New Inn, 3

Bobby McLoughlin, Boherlahan.

Girls u 14 Javelin. 1 Roisin Heffernan, Boherlahan.