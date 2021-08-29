Late goal sees Tipperary bow out of All-Ireland camogie series at semi-final stage

Galway 1-13

Tipperary 0-12

Tipperary's heroic efforts to reach the All-Ireland senior camogie final, came up short in Croke Park this afternoon when a more experienced Galway side saw off their challenge.

A goal late on from full forward Orlaith McGrath, as Tipperary were coming strong against a fourteen team side, sealed the issue and sent the Tribes ladies into the final.

It took Tipperary a long time to settle and this was to prove very costly. Perhaps it was the unfamiliar surrounds of Croke Park, but Galway were just out of the blocks much quicker and they put the scores on the board tohelp ease them into the match.

By the first half water break, Tipp were in arrears by 0-5 to 0-2 - their scores coming from Orla O'Dwyer and Cait Devane. And, they had doubled their tally by the half way mark to be four behind - 0-8 to 0-4 - Devane and Nicole Walsh pointing for Tipp in the second quarter.

Galway were just finding it far easier to get on the scoresheet and their dominance in defence meant that there was plenty of ball for the attack to enjoy - Ailish O'Reilly (3), Aoife O'Donohue (2), Niamh Kilkenny (2) and Orlaith McGrath getting their scores.

Tipp had not played in the first half but they were still in the game - a big improvement was needed though if they were to make an impact in the game.

That improvement came in the third quarter and Tipp managed as many points in the third quarter as they did in the first half - Cait Devane got three of those points with Orla O'Dwyer getting the fourth, while Galway had Orlaith McGrath and Sarah Spellamn points to keep them with a two point advantage. It was all to play for.

However, Tipp were unable to get the deficit down any further and just when they seemed to be building up a head of steam as the minutes ticked down, and with Galway down to fourteen following the red carding of corner back Dervla Higgins, full forward Orlaith McGrath goalled from distance to put the game beyond Tipp - the sun dipping in under the Canal End deceiving Tipp keeper Caoimhe Bourke.

It was a big disappointment for Tipp who did not perform to their expected level but they fought like tigers right to the very end.