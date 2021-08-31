Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Carrick Davins Intermediate hurlers travelled to Holycross to play Moneygall in the first round of the county championship on Sunday last.

The Davins team got off to a bad start conceding three goals early on and falling 10 points behind. However, the Carrick side did get a grip on the game after the first water break but the lead was too great, and they ended up on the wrong end of a 1-17 to 3-18 loss.

Scorers for Davins: Conor Whelan 0-8 ( 6 frees, 1 ’65, 1 side-line), Pa Harris 1-2, Willie O'Dwyer 0-2, Lee Mackey 0-2, Luke Faulkner 0-2 and Billy Roche 0-1.

The club’s juveniles continue to train hard. The U13s received a walkover from Carrick Swan in the South Hurling Championship while the U7s enjoyed a great morning of hurling against Grangemockler/ Ballyneale. The Davins Club thank the hosts for their hospitality and a very competitive game.

The Centenary Committee met for the first time last Friday to prepare for the club's centenary year in 2022. Present were Jimmy Ryan, Niall Ryan, Alan Faulkner, Tom Roche, Joe Kennedy, Liam Dwyer, Eddie Waters and Jimmy Cronin.

The meeting was very positive with many ideas put forward regarding various activities that will take place next year.

LOTTO

Lotto results for Tuesday, August 24: Numbers drawn were: 10,16,21,26. The jackpot wasn't won. Three tickets matched three numbers and won €70 each. The winners were: Martin Kiely, c/o Stephen Cronin; Caoimhe, Zoe, Max and Mia, c/o Alice Power and Luke Kerwick, 16 Ormonde Crescent. Next week’s jackpot is €7000.

Lotto results for Tuesday, August 17: Numbers drawn were 4,5,22,23. The jackpot wasn't won but two tickets matched three numbers winning €100 for each player. The winners were: Keith Wall, c/o David Cooke and Catherine Lonergan, 3 O’Hickey Place.

Condolences

The Davins Club extends deepest sympathies to the Houlihan family of St John’s Terrace on the death of Catherine. Another taken too young, Ar Dheis de go raibh a hanam.

It also extends deepest sympathies to the Finn family on the death of Paula Finn. Paula’s father John has always been a great supporter of the club . The thoughts and prayers of all Davins Club members go out to him and his family at this very sad time.