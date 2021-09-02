Search our Archive

Gortnahoe Glengoole's Shane is winner of inaugural Beara endurance race

Shane Kenny from Gortnahoe Glengoole in action

Shane Kenny from Gortnahoe Glengoole in action

Noel Dundon

Congratulations to Shane Kenny from Gortnahoe-Glengoole, winner of the first ever Quest 12 Beara, in an unbelievable time of 8 hrs 9 mins.


Shane started out with Ballynonty athletic club and has since dedicated himself to his training in strength & conditioning. He completed his degree in Strength & Conditioning in ITB Dublin and went on to complete his Masters in Sports Science in UCD.

He has been coached & trained by Eamonn Tilley of ET Sports and Shane is in the process of starting his own business SK Sports Coaching for strength & conditioning which he hopes to have up & running by September 8 this year.

Quest 12 Beara is a new, one day unsupported endurance race across the unchartered territory of the Beara Peninsula in West Cork. With a run across the Caha Mountains and the Beara Way; cycle through the Healy Pass and along the Ring of Beara; kayak in Bantry bay out to Bere Island and follow an ancient trail run around the island before kayaking back to the finish line on the shoreline of the famous fishing village of Castletownbere.

The total distance 151.91km with a total elevation of 3183m.
It is a massive test of endurance and strength and Gortnahoe Glengoole's Shane was the top man in the race.


Heartiest congratulations to Shane.

