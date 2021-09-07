Check out Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Carrick Davins Intermediate hurling team will play Ballybacon/Grange in the second round of the county championship this Sunday in Clonmel Sportsfield at 2.30pm.

Tickets will be available to purchase via the usual county board ticketing service. Tickets can be printed or downloaded to your phone. The club will publicise the link as soon as the tickets become available and wishes the Davins team and mentors the very best of luck.

Juvenile Academy

Juvenile Academy training takes place every Thursday evening. As schools have resumed after the summer holidays, the start time has gone back to 6.30pm. The club welcomes all children, boy and girls, to the Academy from beginners to advanced players.

Meanwhile, the U15 Carrick Davins/ Grangemockler/Ballyneale amalgamation team were beaten by a strong Knockmealdown Gaels team last Thursday. They gave it their all but came up short.

The Davins U13 team beat Ballingarry in Ballingarry last Saturday. This team gave great excitement in the football championship, winning the South final and losing out in the county final. We eagerly awaits next fixture.

Lotto results for August 31

Numbers drawn: 1, 3, 5, 17. The jackpot wasn't won but seven tickets matched 3 numbers winning €30 for each ticket owner. They were: Trisha Maher, Paula Walsh, Lar & Vicky Foley, Tom Croke, Pierce O’Loughlin, Jodie Dowley and Thomas Dignam.

FIELD IN GREAT CONDITION

Carrick Davins again hosted a South Championship game in its field last week when St Patrick’s played Moyle Rovers in the U19B grade. The field was in great condition again thanks to the hard work of Jimmy Cronin. The club also thanks Tom Dignam and Brendan Cooke for having the scoreboard in operation again.

LATE JOHN MCNAMARA, CLONMEL

The Davins Club extends deepest sympathies to the McNamara family and Clonmel Commercials GAA Club on the death of John McNamara. John was an ever present figure at Clonmel Commercials. John was a player, manager, club officer and was club president at the time of his death.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh an anam.