Carrick Davins Intermediates celebrate win over Ballybacon/Grange

Carrick Davins Intermediate hurlers defeated Ballybacon/Grange on Sunday last in the second round of the Intermediate County Championship.

The Carrick team started very strong and the score at half time was 0-11 to 0-5, nine from play for Davins and three from play for Ballybacon. They also ended the half with numerical advantage as their opponents were reduced to 14 after a red card late in the half.

The Davins raced out of the blocks in the second half going into a twelve point lead but seemed to take their foot off the gas after the last water break and recorded an eight point win on a score line of 2-18 to 1-13.

The team now look forward to their final group game against Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams. There are a few different permutations regarding qualification to the quarter-final depending on the result of the other game in the group and the Davins own game.

Scorers for the Davins were: Conor Whelan 0-5(0-4 from frees), Raymond Cooke 0-4, Aaron O’Halloran 1-1, Luke Faulkner 0-3, David Houlihan 1-0, Pa Harris 0-2, Billy Roche 0-1, Willie O’Dwyer 0-1 and Lee Mackey 0-1(free).

Juveniles

The Academy takes place every Thursday and with schools all back after the summer holidays the start time has gone back to 6.30pm. The club welcomes all children, both boys and girls, to the Academy from beginners to advanced players.

The Davins/Grangemockler/Ballyneale U17 amalgamation team will play Clonmel Óg in the semi-final of the B South Hurling Championship on Thursday. The club wishes the best of luck to all the players and their mentors.

The Davins U13s played an exciting draw against Fethard in the Barrack field last Sunday morning. The boys were already qualified for the semi-final and now they await the fixture for what will undoubtedly be another exciting game.

The club wishes U13 player David Cooke a speedy recovery after picking up a leg injury while on a recent day out.

Club Lotto

Lotto results for September 7

Numbers drawn were 04, 05, 15, 21. The jackpot wasn't won but three tickets matched three number winning €70 for each of their players, namely Catherine Houlihan, 14 St John's Terrace; Mary Arrigan, C/O Paddy Arrigan and Oliver O’Hara, C/O Billy Mackey.

The club thanks all its patrons for their continued support and all its lotto collectors who do all the ground work for the draw.

The Davins Club again hosted a South Championship game in its field last weekend and have an U19 game on Wednesday evening. Full marks once more to Jimmy Cronin, Damien Norris, Tom Dignam and Paul Roche for making sure the field is in perfect order for these games.