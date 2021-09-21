Crucial Seamus O'Riain Cup match for Carrick Swan senior hurlers this weekend

Carrick Swan senior hurlers play Kiladangan in round three of the Seamus O’Riain Cup Senior Hurling Championship. The winner of the game qualifies for the quarter-final of the competition.

The Junior A football game against Killenaule scheduled for last Saturday was cancelled.

The Junior A hurlers are back in action on Sunday next when they take on Ballingarry in round 3 of the South Championship. That game takes place in Monroe at 5pm.

The Junior B camogie team lost to Lorrha in round 1 of their county championship last Sunday. They play Ballingarry in Ballingarry next weekend in round 2.

The U19 hurlers lost their South A hurling final to St Mary’s in Fethard last Saturday morning.

They hurled very well on the day but came up just short by 6 points.

The U19s are back in football action this week. They take on Kilsheelan in Clonmel Óg on Wednesday, September 22 at 6pm.

The U19 football game against Mullinahone last week was cancelled.

Meanwhile, the U17s secured a great win over Cahir on Wednesday last in their South semi-final.

They play St Mary’s in the final in Fethard on Sunday at 4pm.

The U15s play Fethard in their South semi-final in Duneske Complex in Cahir this Thursday at 6.30pm.

The U13 B team were defeated by Killenaule in their South quarter-final on Tuesday, September 14.

That result brings the U13B championship to a close for the year.

Also last week, the U13D team lost to St Mary’s on The Green. The team next play Newcastle this coming Sunday in their Shield quarter-final in Newcastle at 11am.

In camogie, the U12 team were defeated by Cashel in their Shield final on Sunday.

In other juvenile teams news, the U11 boys welcome Ballygunner of Waterford to Carrick on Sunday morning for a game while the U9 boys travel to Killenaule this weekend to play in a hurling tournament while the U7s play Grangemockler/Ballyneale.

Tickets for the 2021 12 Days of Christmas Draw boasting a prize fund of €20,000 are on sale now. You can buy your tickets online through the CarrickSwan.com website or via any ticket seller or committee member.

If you’d like to sell some tickets, contact the Swan Club through its Facebook page or through any committee member for more information.

Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were 05, 07, 09, 16. The €8,250 jackpot wasn't won.

Thirteen players matched three numbers and win €20 each. This week’s jackpot is €8,500.

Sympathy

Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the Shannon family, Castle Park, Carrick-on-Suir on their recent bereavement.