Carrick Davins appeal to its fans to support the club's hurlers in Cahir this weekend

Carrick Davins Intermediates play Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in the county championship’s final round.

There are a few different permutations regarding qualifying for the quarter finals but first the Davins must win the game.

The club wishes the best of luck to the team and management.

The game takes place in Cahir on Sunday at 5pm. Tickets will be available to purchase via the county board ticketing service. The club will publicise the link as soon as tickets become available. Davins supporters are urged to travel to the match on Sunday to support the team

The Juvenile Academy takes place every Thursday at 6.30pm. All children are welcome.

The U17b Davins/ Grangemockler/Ballyneale team were beaten by Clonmel Óg last Thursday in the South hurling semi-final. It was a truly magnificent, and nail biting game but they lost by the smallest possible margin. The club thanks all the players and their mentors for so many wonderful games.

The U13s travel to Killenaule to play Mulinahone in their hurling semi-final. And the U11s play Kilsheelan/Kilcash in Davin Park this Thursday at 6.30pm.

Lotto SEptember 14

Numbers drawn were 07,10,23,25. The jackpot wasn't won but five tickets matched three numbers and won €40 each. They were: Lily Walsh, 43 Collins Park; James O’Hanlon, 26 Collins Park; Tom & Biddy, 58 Mountain View; Gerry Houlihan, 18 Oaklands; Shaun Hanlon, C/O 60 Mountain View.

The club again hosted a South championship game in its field last week when St Patrick's played Moyle Rovers in the U19B grade. The field was in great condition again thanks to the hard work of Jimmy Cronin. The club also thanks Tom Dignam and Brendan Cooke for having the scoreboard in operation again.

The club extends deepest sympathy to the Hickey family on the death of John Hickey, late of St Molleran’s, Carrick Beg. Ar Dheis de go raibh an anam.