Davins intermediate hurlers season draws to a close

Carrick Davins Intermediates were defeated by Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in the final round of the county championship in Cahir on Sunday. Final score 2-15 to 0-9.

This Intermediate team's season is now over. They finished third in the group. The work they put in over the year was second to none. The club thanks the entire panel, manager Kieran McGuire, selectors Philly Murphy and Peter Walsh, physio Aidan Bradshaw, the logistics team of Damien Norris, Stephen Hackett, Brendan Cooke, Kyle Cooke and their young helper, Billy Murphy.

The Juvenile Academy continues on Thursdays. The start time will revert to 7pm in the coming weeks. All children are welcome.

The U13 team played a nail biting semi-final last week. The game went to injury time and the Davins lost by the smallest of margins. The club wishes the victors, Mulinahone, best of luck in the final.

The club pays tribute to this team and their mentors for their performance this season. In football, they won the South final and qualified for the county final as well as reaching the semi-final in hurling.

The U7s played in a blitz in New Inn last Saturday morning. Thanks to Emly GAA and hosts Rockwell Rovers GAA, The club thanks all the parents who brought their children to New Inn.

Lotto numbers drawn on September 21 were 01, 16,18, 20. The jackpot wasn’t won but two tickets matched three number, winning their owners €100 each. They were Frances Power, c/c Gerry Organ; Deborah Mackey, c/o Mark Roche.

The club extends deepest sympathy to the Norris family on the death of Tommy Norris, Hemel Hempstead, England and late of 65 Treacy Park. Sympathy is also extended to the Norris family, Hillview, Carrickbeg on the death of John Norris.