Swan senior hurlers bow out of Seamus O'Riain Cup

Carrick Swan Senior hurlers bowed out of the Seamus O’Riain Cup on score difference last Saturday after their match against Kiladangan eneded in a 0-15 to 0-15 draw.

The club thanks its senior hurlers and management team for their dedication throughout the year.

The Junior A hurlers beat Ballingarry with a final score: Swan 2-15, Ballingarry 0-17 last Saturday. The win means the Swans top their group and qualify for the knockout stages as group winners.

Meanwhile, the Junior ‘B’ camogie team achieved a hard-fought 2-point win over Ballingarry on Sunday morning in round two of their county championship.

Their next game is against Moyle Rovers in Carrick on Sunday, October 10.

The U19 football game against Kilsheelan was cancelled last week while the U17s lost to St Mary’s on Sunday evening in Fethard in the South U17 hurling final. The team tried hard but came up short on a miserably wet night in Fethard.

However, the U17s dust themselves off to take on Ardfinnan on Sunday next in Ardfinnan in their football championship opener.

The U15 team’s season came to an end last week after bowing out of their hurling championship at semi-final stage against Fethard.

But the U13 D team played a humdinger of a game against Newcastle on Sunday morning in their Shield quarter-final.

Thankfully, they won by a single point. Final score: Swan 2-7, Newcastle 3-3.

The U9s travelled to Killenaule on Saturday morning to take part in a hurling blitz. It was a great morning of hurling and all the children enjoyed the day immensely. The club thanks Killenaule for their outstanding hospitality on the day. The club thanks Darren Lyons Bus and Coach hire for kindly sponsoring a set of jerseys for the U9 team.

Tickets for the 2021 12 Days of Christmas Draw are on sale.

The draw boasts €20,000 in prize money and tickets cost just €50.

You can buy your tickets online through the CarrickSwan.com website or via any ticket seller or committee member.

Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were 02, 06, 10, 25. The €8,500 jackpot wasn’t won.

Ten players matched three numbers and won €20 each. This week’s jackpot is €8,750.