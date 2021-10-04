Greyhound Racing: Boherna goes back to back at Thurles Greyhound Stadium

A long serving and loyal sponsor of racing in the Premier County, Kasko Dog Foods will again be extremely pleased with the quality of pup which their prestigious ON2 Novice 525 perennial has attracted in 2021 and bounding into the final at Thurles Greyhound Stadium with his unbeaten record intact, Frank Dwan’s Boherna Sydney (Droopys Sydney-Boherna Abbie) will be a warm favourite following a slick semi-final victory.

Scoring on debut in 29.26 (-20), the September 2019 whelp was again swift to stride from his trap 4 berth and immediately taking command with slick early dash, took a one length lead over fellow early paced challenger Whitings Clarky at the opening bend.

Extending from the crown of the turns, the Dwan youngster skipped clear into the back-straight and impressing on the run to the closing bends, held four lengths over that same rival as Coolemore Cavani began to challenge for second.

Seeing his lead reduced in the home-straight, Boherna Sydney nonetheless remained in full command to the line when holding one and a half lengths over a gallant Whitings Clarky, with a running-on Coolemore Cavani just a head further back in a classy 29.07 (-20).

Also advancing to the final of the Kasko with an unbeaten career start intact was James Hannon & Chris Houlihan’s Cashen Ubari (Droopys Sydney-Ballymac Razzler) as the January 2020 pup compounded her debut 29.36 (20) score with another sharp trap-to-line display.

Quick to stride from trap 5, the Houlihan charge drew readily clear on the run to the first bend and turned with over two lengths in hand of Glory Doarun before reaching the back-straight with a four length advantage over that rival.

Both these runners impressed on the run to the final bends as the deficit remained the same but closing on the run to the home-straight, Glory Doarun gallantly reduced the winning margin to a length at the line. Retaining ample resolve out front however, Cashen Ubari posted a smart 29.27 (-20) with Ashgrove Scion advancing in third, seven and a half lengths further back.

Dara goes back-to-back

The highest graded contest on Saturday was the A0 525 and it duly returned the fastest effort of the night as the popular Railteen Dara (Laughil Blake-Stuckeybawn) set up a hattrick attempt next time following a high-class thriller!

Back to her career best form of late, the Patrick Kelly & Michael Skehan owned July 2018 whelp claimed A2 success the previous week and this twelfth win is somewhat of a landmark victory as it is her first Open success.

Breaking well from trap 3, Dara was forced to track the early pace of a sharp Breathtaking to her inside and reached the opening turn over a length adrift. Seeing that lead extend to four lengths, she crucially retained second position before setting sights on the leader in the back-straight.

Powering to the closing bends in eye-catching fashion, Railteen Dara would be forced to check her effort while turning, with a late rally required in the home-straight. Never found wanting in the latter stages, Railteen Dara duly drew ever closer nearing the line and a brave battling performance was rewarded as she just denied Breathtaking by a shorthead in 28.94 (-20).

Next best on Saturday, the A2 525 also produced a winner who will go in search of a treble next time as the Three K Syndicate’s Nowursinging (Ballymac Best-Steely Dynasty) supplemented his latest Kilkenny score in a smart return to the Premier.

Breaking on terms from trap 1, the September 2019 whelp would dispute the early lead with Errill Daithi throughout the initial exchanges and with Heavens Dexter ranging up on the outside at the first bend, all three bumped before the David Flanagan trained winner bravely edged ahead on the run to the back-straight.

Defending a tight one-length lead over Heavens Dexter on the approach to the closing bends, Nowursinging eased clear in the latter stages and seeing out the trip stoutly, posted 29.14 (-20) in an impressive four and half-length verdict over the rallying Errill Daithi.

The first of Saturday’s A3 contests came over 525 yards and delivered an overdue fourth career win for Roger Brereton’s Firminos Ruby (Ballymac Bigmike-Derrylahan Penny) when back near his career best form.

Eighteen times in the trio places from 24 previous starts, the May 2018 whelp improved his strike-rate when battling bravely between runners throughout the early stages before securing a narrow lead at the opening turn.

Extending to three lengths over a checked Cabra Veyron, that rival would give game pursuit throughout but never for catching, Firminos Ruby proved two lengths too strong when stopping the clock in 29.31 (-20).

Commencing the night’s action, Pat & Mary Kennedy’s Dromulton Jet (Droopys Jet-Kingdom Queen) claimed his second win from five career starts when overturning a six-length second bend deficit in the A4 525 to overhaul Monroe Drhamer for a half-length verdict in 29.62 (-20) which preceded the fifth career win of Adam Hogg’s Whizzing Charlie (Laughil Duke-Whizzing Josie) who led from the opening bend of his A5 525, posting 29.58 (-20) with two lengths in hand of dead-heating duo Billys Sahara and Newhall Susie.

The last of Saturday’s A3 525 events saw Paddy Scally’s Cabra Cleo (Pat C Sabbath-Cabra Laura) register a fourth career win when staying stoutly to strike the front off the final bend in a three-length defeat of Bright Eve, posting 29.58 (-20) before the concluding A5 525 delivered a maiden victory for Jeff & Beverley De La Cruz’s Sadie The Goat (Ballymac Vic-Forest Tess) when leading throughout her sixth career start for a two and a half length verdict over Kilrush Joy in 29.67 (-20).

A sole sprint contest on the night saw the Rainbow Colours Syndicate’s Crock Of Gold (Droopys Jet-Burgess Dancer) secure his fifth career success in the S4 330 event when gamely striking the front on the outside around the turns before repelling Cabra Diamond by two lengths in 18.07.

There was also just a solitary 570-yard race on Saturday and deservedly doubling his win tally in an overdue second career success, Ann Hoban’s Stagebobtheboss (Droopys Roddick-On Stage Leah) battled bravely for a first bend lead before completing with three and a half lengths to spare over Carrigmore Blaze in 32.41 (-20) while the remaining A7 525 brought a maiden win at the fourth attempt for Liam O’Riordan’s Kennedypark Lass (Secreto-Beannacht Marie), striking the front beyond halfway before repelling the running-on Rathfalla Hope by a length in 30.19 (-20).

Top Dog

Boherna Sydney (Droopys Sydney-Boherna Abbie) has been fastest in both qualifying heats for the final of the 2021 Kasko and the bright prospect again impressed when leading throughout his Saturday semi-final in a very pleasing 29.07 (-20)!

Best Bitch

She likes this slot and Railteen Dara (Laughil Blake-Stuckeybawn) looks likely to feature here again following a most brave first Open race win on Saturday when getting up in the dying strides of her A0 525, in 28.94 (-20).

One To Watch

It was a warm A2 525 contest won by Nowursinging on Saturday and in behind the winner, Errill Daithi (Toolatetosell-Security) performed with huge credit to fill second having been baulked at the first and third bends. Remaining in the same grade, his turn is surely close!