Thurles Dogs: Ubari claims the Cash in Kasko final at Thurles

The final act in another high-class renewal of the prestigious Kasko Dog Foods Unraced ON2 525 Stake was the feature event at Thurles Greyhound Stadium on Saturday last and completing a wonderful career start with an unbeaten campaign, James Hannon & Chris Houlihan’s Cashen Ubari (Droopys Sydney-Ballymac Razzler) claimed the €2000 winner’s prize.



The youngest finalist as a June 2020 pup, Cashen Ubari had impressed on her way to the final with an opening 29.36 (-20) victory backed-up by her 29.27 (-20) defeat of Glory Doarun, but there would be no such flashy time in Saturday’s decider as more battling qualities were required in a bumpy showdown.



Sharp at trap rise throughout the event, the Houlihan prospect was again swift to stride from trap 5 but she would face opposition for the lead this time as fellow unbeaten runner Boherna Sydney matched strides in a close tussle to the opening turn.



Tackling the bend in unison, the leading duo bumped markedly while turning and as Cashen Ubari gamely held strong while maintaining forward momentum, the chances of Boherna Sydney were lost when that bright dual heat winner tumbled as the entire field was inconvenienced to varying degrees.



Rewarded for her steely determination with a lead into the back-straight, Cashen Ubari settled the final on the run to halfway when again pursued by Glory Doarun and seeing out the trip well, a deserving winner completed final victory with two and a half lengths to spare over Glory Doarun in 29.67 (-20) as Whitings Clarky filled third, a further three lengths adrift.

Not Much Debate about sprinting class



There may have been just four runners for Saturday’s SS0 330 but confirming the smart form of his recent comeback over the same trip a fortnight earlier, Thomas Richardson’s Much Debate (Good News-Fiftyshadesnifty) lit up the contest in the fastest sprint performance at Thurles for quite some time as he scorched his way to a stunning 17.54 (-10) for the sprint trip.



Breaking just behind closest rival Confused Fitzy, the Pat Guilfoyle trained winner had almost a length to recover on that sharp leader before reaching full stride but joining him at the midway point along the approach to the turn, the lightly raced January 2019 speedster readily settled the race when streaking clear into the bend.



Turning with two lengths in hand, Much Debate extended with each stride thereafter and striking the line while just a length off the 2017 track record of 17.47 which belongs to Goulane Vic, registered his fourth win from seven starts in a career which may now be set to fully ignite with exciting possibilities ahead.



That victory was completing an Open race double for trainer Pat Guilfoyle following the twentieth race win in the wonderful career of Alice Guilfoyle’s Magical Jasper (Head Bound-Laughil Louise) as the brilliant veteran dominated the A0 525.

From a very level break in trap 2, the July 2017 whelp crucially battled his way to command of the rails position when reaching the bend on the inside of Taylor Kate and Nowurmovin. Edging to a tight one length lead over that latter rival at the top of the back-straight, the Guilfoyle charge readily settled the contest when streaking clear to the closing bends. Staying stoutly, Magical Jasper held seven lengths over Nowurmovin in a classy 28.82 (-20).



Next best on Saturday, the A4 525 brought a career best from Paddy Scally’s Cabra Cleo (Pat C Sabbath-Cabra Laura) as she set up a hattrick attempt next time in a fifth race victory.



Successful when contesting above her grading in A3 last time, the May 2019 whelp held obvious claims and was immediately in command when finding her best break form trap 2. Finding Monroe Drhamer too hot to handle on her outside however, the Scally charge would cede a one length advantage to the top of the back-straight before rallying when again striking the front at halfway.



A length to the good around the closing bends, Chestnut Ghost advanced as a viable threat when second to the home-straight but always in command, Cabra Cleo retained that same one length margin at the line in a sharp 29.14 (-20).

The later A4 525 also prove a warm event for the grade and claiming his third win from nine career starts, Alan Britton’s Cloneen Soldier (Droopys Jet-Robeen Magic) just about led throughout a dominant victory.



Lightly raced as a December 2018 whelp, the Britton charge broke on terms from trap 6 but superior early dash saw him sweep the bend with a length in hand before streaking readily clear of crowding rivals to the back-straight. Reaching his six-length winning margin before halfway, Toolate Shannon stayed best for second as Cloneen Soldier posted a sick 29.26 (-20).

There was just a sole novice contest on Saturday but the opening ON2 525 proved a competitive event, even with Paddy Clancy’s Rosmult Vic (Ballymac Vic-Rosmult Martha) leading throughout a sharp debut display.



Breaking well from trap 2, the late starting August 2019 whelp immediately took command on the run to the opening bend and skipped clear of Dee Bee Lord to the top of the back-straight. Impressive to the closing bends, the latter closed to within a half-length before checked while turning and resolute out front, the Clancy leader extended once again to the home stretch.

Posting 29.79 (-20) with two lengths in hand, Rosmult Vic repelled Dee Bee Lord at the line as both Group Ranger and So Its Cracked stayed stoutly when just a shorthead and a head further back.



A blanket would have covered many of the remaining winners over 525 yards on Saturday as Abigail Morrissey’s Abigails Mystery (Belles Direction-Geelo Lu Lu) doubled his win tally with 29.57 (-20) in the early A3 contest before Eamon Gleeson’s Bright Eve (Laughil Blake-Bright Ella) claimed the later equivalent with her second win from five starts, posting 29.54 (-20).

Saturday’s A5 525 delivered a fifth victory for Sue O’Neill’s Cabra Misty (Good News-Heavens Lily) as the strong runner struck the front at halfway for a four and a half length score over Cashel Spark in 29.57 (-20) before Seamus O’Dwyer’s Tetra Bella (Skywalker Tuco-Stouke Bird) claimed the concluding A6 525, leading from the opening bend in a dominant eight length defeat of Flashy Ellie in 29.56 (-20).



A sole 570 event on the night came in A3 grade and going one better than last time, Patsy & Aoife Coffey’s Carrigmore Blaze (Good News-Star Princess) claimed a thrilling sixth career win when overturning an seven length back-straight deficit to grab Tarsna Soda close home in 32.20 (-20) while the remaining A8 525 saw John Younge’s Nutsy (Ballymac Best-Toms Linda) shed her maiden tag with a two and a half length verdict over Holiday Joe in 30.13 (-20).



Top Dog

The sprint performance of Much Debate (Good News-Fiftyshadesnifty) was a simply stunning effort with a near incredulous 17.54 (-10) having been led in the early strides. Just a length off the track record when claiming the SS0 330 in only a seventh race start, the January 2019 whelp remains largely unexposed and will attract much attention for the remainder of the season.



Best Bitch

Completing victory with an unbeaten record in the 2021 Kasko, Cashen Ubari (Droopys Sydney-Ballymac Razzler) could hardly have impressed more in her career start and has an exciting future ahead as just a June 2020 pup.



Most Impressive Debut

Rosmult Vic (Ballymac Vic-Rosmult Martha) displayed pace at all points of the circuit when landing his ON2 525 in 29.79 (-20) and can clearly progress for this pleasing first race experience.



One To Watch

Dee Bee Lord (Ballymac Vic-Dee Bee Dutchess) displayed smart pace when denied clear passage following a tardy start while chasing home Rosmult Vic in their ON2 525 and can be expected to progress markedly for the experience.