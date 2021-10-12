Carrick Swan Club announces details on Noel Russell Memorial Cup match

Carrick Swan U17 team were defeated by Durlas Óg in the County Minor A semi-final in New Inn under lights on Monday, October 11.

The Swan team put in an immense

second half display but they just came up short in the end. The club thanks the players and management team for their hard work and dedication this year.

A County League Final appearance, and a County Minor A semi-final show the work this team have put in this season.

Their hurling year might now be over, but they turn to the big ball later this week when they take on Fethard in Fethard on Saturday at 10am.

Noel Russell Cup

On Thursday, October 21 at 4.30pm in Pairc na nEalaí, Carrick-on-Suir, a match will take place between Carrick’s Edmund Rice Secondary School and Clonmel High School.

This game, which will become an annual event, is in memory of the late Noel Russell who gave so much during his lifetime to club, community and county and the fact it is being played in Pairc na nEalaí makes it extra special.

Both Carrick CBS and Clonmel High school have put up the Noel Russell Memorial Cup in honour of Noel and it is a game that will be keenly contested and will be well worth seeing.

Carrick Swan Club’s Junior camogie team received a walkover from Moyle Rovers last Sunday which means they qualify for the County Junior Camogie quarter-final.

They play Portroe in the quarter-final in Pairc na nEalaí at 11am on Sunday. The club urges its supporters to come out to support the girls.

The Junior A hurlers exited their championship at the weekend when they lost to Cahir by 5 points.

But the Junior A footballers achieved a great 4-point win over Killenaule on Sunday afternoon in Cloneen.

Meanwhile, the U11s played Ballygunner and Tramore in hurling at the weekend. The hurling on show was exceptional.

The club thanks William "Stretch" Barrett for his kind sponsorship of tops for the Junior camogie team.

As well as coaching the camogie team for the past few years, he has been very generous in his sponsorship through the years.

The club’s 12 Days of Christmas Draw tickets are on sale and cost just €50. The draw's prize fund is €20,000.

Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were 07, 19, 23, 24. The €9,000 jackpot wasn't won.

Eight players matched three numbers and won €30 each. Next week’s jackpot is €9,250.

Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the Wall family, Treacy Park; the Harmon family, St. Nicholas Park,; the Griffin family, Clairin; and the Nagle family, Clonea on their recent bereavements.