Thurles Crokes Athletics Club and Moycarkey Coolcroo AC notes

Thurles Crokes



County uneven ages in Galbally

Galbally was this weeks venue for the County uneven ages, here we had a great turnout from the club. The sun shone on the day, making for dry and fantastic underfoot conditions.

We had competitors in most age groups today from U9 up to our adults in the intermediate race. Some great placings out there by all and tremendous effort put in.

U9 girls -24th Jessica Jordan, 41st Rachel McCullagh

U9 boys - 5th Brendan Purcell, 15th Adean Casey, 34th Luke Ryan

G11 4th April Kearney, 19th Mae Casey, 26th Edel Cullagh, 28th Amelia Ryan, 34th Ciara Ryan, 42nd Aoibheann Fitzgibbon

B11 18th Odhran Doyle, 19th Evan Burke, 20th Odhran Dorney, 35th Dylan Considine

G13 22nd Katelyn Loughnane

B13 28th Oisin Dorney, 29th Paul Dorney

G15 7th Caragh Ryan

B19 3rd Alex Crowley

Intermediate women Martina Ryan and intermediate men, solo athletes for the club in each of these races both athletes ran a great race enjoying the sunshine for this time of year for a change. This being Paul's first cross country run he really enjoyed it and will be back out next week for more. Well done to all.

Next Sunday County Senior and juvenile relays in the Turnpike all running please let Madeline know.

Training resumes for all athletes Monday and Wednesday 6.30pm, new athletes ready to come and run always welcome.

Moycarkey Coolcroo AC

County Interim & Uneven Ages XC

These cross country championships took place in Galbally last Sunday October 10th thanks to MooreAbbey Milers AC for hosting. It was another great day for the club Well done to all, Full race report not finalized going to press but will be posted on our club facebook page.

Thanks

To all who helped out with our clothing collection last Saturday all the support & donations was very much appreciated.

Upcoming Fixture

The club will be hosting the County Senior XC and the Juvenile Cross Country Relay Championships This Sunday October 17th at the Turnpike, Two Mile Borris Thanks to the Hayes Family of the Middlepiece.