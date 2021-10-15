Thurles Crokes Athletics Club and Moycarkey Coolcroo AC notes

Some of the girls who took part with Thurles Crokes AC County uneven ages run in Galbally
Thurles Crokes
County uneven ages in Galbally
Galbally was this weeks venue for the County uneven ages, here we had a great turnout from the club. The sun shone on the day, making for dry and fantastic underfoot conditions.
We had competitors in most age groups today from U9 up to our adults in the intermediate race. Some great placings out there by all and tremendous effort put in.
U9 girls -24th Jessica Jordan, 41st Rachel McCullagh
U9 boys - 5th Brendan Purcell, 15th Adean Casey, 34th Luke Ryan
G11 4th April Kearney, 19th Mae Casey, 26th Edel Cullagh, 28th Amelia Ryan, 34th Ciara Ryan, 42nd Aoibheann Fitzgibbon
B11 18th Odhran Doyle, 19th Evan Burke, 20th Odhran Dorney, 35th Dylan Considine
G13 22nd Katelyn Loughnane
B13 28th Oisin Dorney, 29th Paul Dorney
G15 7th Caragh Ryan
B19 3rd Alex Crowley
Intermediate women Martina Ryan and intermediate men, solo athletes for the club in each of these races both athletes ran a great race enjoying the sunshine for this time of year for a change. This being Paul's first cross country run he really enjoyed it and will be back out next week for more. Well done to all.
Next Sunday County Senior and juvenile relays in the Turnpike all running please let Madeline know.
Training resumes for all athletes Monday and Wednesday 6.30pm, new athletes ready to come and run always welcome.
Moycarkey Coolcroo AC
County Interim & Uneven Ages XC
These cross country championships took place in Galbally last Sunday October 10th thanks to MooreAbbey Milers AC for hosting. It was another great day for the club Well done to all, Full race report not finalized going to press but will be posted on our club facebook page.
Thanks
To all who helped out with our clothing collection last Saturday all the support & donations was very much appreciated.
Upcoming Fixture
The club will be hosting the County Senior XC and the Juvenile Cross Country Relay Championships This Sunday October 17th at the Turnpike, Two Mile Borris Thanks to the Hayes Family of the Middlepiece.
Clonmel’s Diarmuid Devaney goes on the attack against Bangor during last Saturday’s All-Ireland rugby league clash at Ard Gaoithe, Clonmel
Jamie Blanchfield of Clonmel, who rides for Panduit Carrick Wheelers, and who finished sixth in last Sunday's elite race organised by Carrick Wheelers as a test event at Powerstown Par
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.