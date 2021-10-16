Templemore Golf club notes and fixtures



Vice Captains Competition

Saturday October 9 and Sunday the 10th. 18hole S/F. The weather was great the course was excellent, the greens were fantastic. The scene was set for great golf. The time sheets were full and indication of the esteem of our new incoming Captain Jim Ryan. Jim’s Dad was president in 2010 and a delight to have him at the 50th celebration. Great competitive golf was played, and the winners were, 1st. Frank Russell 42pts. 2nd. Liam O'Donovan 39pts. 3rd. John Galvin 38pts. 4th. Sean Lee 38pts. 5th. Declan Kennedy 38pts. 6th. Donal Hayes 38pts. Vice-Captain Jim Ryan thanked all for taking part and complemented the course team and the volunteers for all their work on making this a successful event.



Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Thursday October 5, 1st. Sadie Tynan 34pts. 2nd. Mary Ryan 32pts. 3rd. Ann O Rourke 31pts. 50/50 Draw. Your continued support to the 50/50 is deeply appreciated as it is funding the purchase of new equipment.

10th. Oct. Anna Russell €120

Seniors Results

Thursday September 7. Under threatening skies 9 teams set out and all came back dry and in first place with 54 points were Ambrose Purcell, Seanie Gleason, Mick Murphy and James Murray, in Second Place with 52 points, John Kirwan, Michael Healy and Tommy Deegan and in third place with 51 points, Tom McGrath, John Mullally, Jim Gleeson and Christy O’Rourke. Well played lads

Covid 19 Guidelines

Reminder. Players must sign in at the clubhouse door before teeing off.

Future Competition Dates

18hole stableford will continue each week-end. Seamus Cody Cup. Date TBC. Seniors. Every Thursday 9 AM.