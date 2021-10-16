County Tipperary athletics weekly news



There were individual Golds for Moya Whelan and Paul Minogue with Club titles going to Clonmel and Mooreabbey Milers.



Galbally was the venue for the County Intermediate women’s and men’s Cross-Country Championships and everyone was greeted with Mediterranean type weather, athletes were even sweating while walking around warming up.



The women’s race over 5k once again attracted a very good entry with 6 Club colours on the starting line, brilliant. Right from the start the pace was strong and as they headed out on the first of the three big lap a group of three athletes set the tempo and they included Catherine Fogarty of Dundrum, Louise Fogarty of Moyne and Moya Whelan of Clonmel, the eventful Champion with the chasing pack not too far behind.



Going out on the final lap the leading group now consisted of four with Evelyn Maher of Templemore and Suzanne Shine of Clonmel joining Moya Whelan and Catherine Fogarty at the front with Louise Fogarty and Lisa Quinlan, both of Moyne in 5th and 6th pace respectively, so all to run for. As the leaders headed down the back stretch with about 1km to go, Moya went to the front with Evelyn in close attention and the pace was increased. Then as the leaders negotiated the 2nd last bend Moya opened a gap and she maintained that lead all the way to the line despite a late challenge from Evelyn over the final 100m to win the gold medal. Brilliant performances from both athletes and congrats to Moya on winning the title. The battle for the bronze medal was decided over the final 400m as Suzanne Shine edged in front of Catherine Fogarty and kept it going to the line to win the bronze medal. For the record Catherine Fogarty of Dundrum was 4th with Louise Fogarty of Moyne 5th and Lisa Quinlan of Moyne 6th.

In the team event with Elaine Horgan of Clonmel finishing 7th, the combined efforts of Moya, Suzanne and Elaine ensured that the Cup was going back to the Suirside Club after a lapse of three years. The silver medals were won by the combined efforts of the Moyne trio of Louise, Lisa and Sinead Tyan who was 8th. The bronze medals were won by the Dundrum team of Catherine Fogarty, Eimear Loughman 9th and Mairead Julian 14th.



The men’s race saw nine Club colours in action. Here the favourite for the race was Paul Minogue as he was trying to add this title to the County Novice title won so impressively last Sunday in Newport. The race was started by County Chairman, Billy Purcell and straight away Paul went to the front of affairs and set a strong pace. He maintained that pace that soon saw him open a commanding lad on the chasing pack of four athletes at the 2k mark.

The chasing pack included the Mooreabbey Milers duo of Kieran Lees and Barry Hartnett along with David Sheahan of Nenagh Olympic and Mossie Bracken of Moycarkey Coolcroo with the rest of the field well spread out and every position was well fought for as the team event was very close.



Going out on the final lap, Paul was well in command but there were plenty of changes back through the field that would have a major bearing on the final individual and team outcomes. The battle for the minor placings with a lap to go saw Dermot Gorman of Carrick on Suir joining the Mooreabbey Milers duo of Kieran and Barry along with Mossie Bracken with Martin Keane of Dundrum and Tom Blackburn of Mooreabbey Milers also making great progress.



Paul Minogue maintained the strong tempo that saw him produce a winning start to finish performance and join a select group of athletes winning both the County Novice and Intermediate titles so convincingly in the one season. Indeed, looking back through the County records since 2000 he joins William Maunsell as the only Clonmel AC men to achieve such an honour.

The battle for the silver and bronze were decided inside the last 800m as Dermot Gorman of Carrick on Suir moved clear of Mossie Bracken of Moycarkey Coolcroo to win the silver medal with Mossie winning the bronze to go with the County Novice bronze he won last week in Newport. For the record Kieran Leesa of Mooreabbey Milers was 4th with his clubmate Barry Hartnett 5th and Martin Keane of Dundrum 6th.



On home ground Mooreabbey Milers were convincing winners as they pulled out all the stops to add this coveted title to the County Novice won in Newport last Sunday, what odds would you get for them to achieve the treble next Sunday with the County Senior Club title down for decision.

Their scoring four were Kieran Lees, Barry Hartnett, Tom Blackburn 9th and Ger Hanley 16th. The Dundrum quartet of Martin Keane, Colm Bradshaw 8th, Dermot Hayes 15th and the ever-reliable Ruaidhri Devitt 18th won the silver medals. The bronze medals were won by the Carrick on Suir team of Dermot Gorman, Patrick Roche 10th, Keith Fraher 17th and Eugene O Keeffe 21st. It is brilliant to see Carrick on Suir back on the podium again.

In the Presentation of Awards, the County Chairman thanked Mooreabbey Milers for organising a brilliant promotion of the Sport.

County Senior Cross Country

The Senior Cross-Country Championships takes place next Sunday at the Turnpike where both the Munster Novice 24th October and Munster Senior 31st October Cross Country Championships takes place. For the 3rd Sunday in a row, hopefully we will once again witness two great races with the women’s race over 6k while the Men will tackle the 10K course. The women’s race will start at 2pm while the men will go off at 2.40pm.



In the women’s race the defending Champion of 2019 is Linda Grogan of Dundrum, which she won in Galbally. She will be a strong contender again this year along with her club mate Dymphna Ryan as well as Evelyn Maher of Templemore, Karen Coughlan of Dundrum, Kealey Tideswell of Clonmel and Louise Fogarty of Moyne.

The defending Club Champions are Dundrum, with three to score, and they will start as warm favourites as they can also call upon Catherine Fogarty and Eimear Loughman. Other Clubs vying for a podium position include Moyne, Clonmel and Mooreabbey Milers.



In this event as in the Men’s race there is a B Section for Clubs that can field two teams or more and here the warm favourites will be Dundrum as their athletes are running well at the moment.

The Men’s race will see the defending Champion, Kevin Moore of Dundrum start as warm favourite as he strives to become the first athletes since 2000 to win this coveted title four times.

He will face tough competition from Paul Minogue of Clonmel, Stuart Moloney of Mooreabbey Milers, Dermot Gorman of Carrick on Suir and Mossie Bracken of Moycarkey Coolcroo. Dundrum are also defending the Club title and are going for their 3rd title in four years. They will also be looking to Martin Keane, Colm Bradshaw and Dermot Hayes to get them over the line. They can expect tough competition from Mooreabbey milers who are going for their 3rd Club title in as many weeks and would love to add this title to the Senior one they won in 2016.



They will also be looking to the likes of Kieran Lees, Barry Hartnett, Tom Blackburn and Ger Hanley who is having a great Cross-Country season to win the spoils. It may come down to countback and the final scorer on each team. Other Clubs that will be vying for a podium position are Thurles Crokes, Moycarkey Coolcroo and Carrick on Suir. It is building up to what could be a fantastic race, one not to be missed.