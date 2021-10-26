Swan GAA Club's lotto jackpot is won in Carrick-on-Suir

Carrick Swan Club gave away more than €5,000 in prize money over the past week between its Juvenile Lotto and Grand National Sweep Draw.

Congratulations to Mimi Redmond who won the €3,000 juvenile lotto draw jackpot last week. The winning numbers were 03, 10, 18, 23. Eight players also matched three numbers winning €30 each.

The club also congratulates Elaine White who won €1,000 in the Grand National Sweep and all other prize winners.

The club has some Covid-19 related announcements. On the playing fields, adults and juveniles have finished for the year. The club was informed adult championships won’t re-commence until next February at the earliest.

Last week’s Swan lotto draw is the last draw until current Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

The club expects the next lotto draw to take place in early December. All online payments have been paused and remaining draws will carry over upon resumption of the lotto draw.

The 12 Days of Christmas Draw start date has moved to Saturday, December 12 with the bumper final €10,000 draw on Wednesday December 23.

The club wishes Kevin Lanigan the best of luck as he heads overseas with work this week. Kevin has been a colossus for the Senior hurling team over the past 17 seasons, since he made his Senior championship debut in 2004. He was captain when the team won its last South Senior title in 2017.

As well as playing helping the team reach the 2020 South Senior Hurling Final, Kevin served on the club committee as Games Development Officer this year. The club looks forward to seeing Kevin back playing in 2022.

The club thanks Michelle at New Street Barbers and Sean Barrett Plumbing & Heating for their generous contributions towards gear for the Junior A Hurlers.