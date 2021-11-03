Peil na Cailíní finals - future is bright for Tipperary Ladies Football

Tipperary Ladies Football chairman Lar Roche presenting Golden/Kilfeacle captain Anna Butler with their shield after they defeated Mullinahone in the U12 Peil na Cailíní Silver Shield Final at Cahir.
Fairy Godmother Weddings U12 Peil na Cailíni Finals
Tipperary Ladies Football had yet another action- packed weekend with the Fairy Godmother Weddings U12 Peil na Cailíní Finals held in Duneske, Cahir between Saturday October 30 and Sunday October 31.
Ten finals featuring clubs from the county playing in the four different grades of platinum, gold, silver and bronze were all played. Over two hundred girls under the age of twelve gave it their all, with some fantastic displays of football.
The future is certainly bright for Tipperary Ladies Footballers with the amount of talent on display over the entire weekend. These are the results from the finals.
Congratulations and well done to all the teams, mentors and clubs who participated over the weekend.
The results of all our games is as follows.
Fairy Godmother Weddings
Platinum Cup Final
Boherlahan/Dualla 0-5 Templemore 1-1
Platinum Shield Final
Galtee Rovers/St Pecauns 6-7 Fethard 3-2
Gold Cup Final
St Patrick’s 0-4 Slieve Felim 0-0
Gold Shield Final
Rockwell Rovers 7-7 Moyle Rovers 3-3
Silver Cup Final
Cappawhite 2-3 Thurles Sarsfields 0-6
Silver Plate Final
Moyne/Templetuohy 2-7 Moycarkey Borris 2-3
Silver Shield Final
Golden Kilfeacle 4-5 Mullinahone 1-2
Bronze Cup Final
Brian Borus (2) 1-2 Rockwell Rovers (2) 0-4
Bronze Plate Final
Arravale Rovers (2) 1-4 Slieve Felim Rapparaees (2) 0-1
Bronze Shield Final
Cappawhite (2) 6-2 Cahir (2) 5-1.
