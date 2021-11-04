Search

04/11/2021

County Tipperary Golf & Country Club notes

News and fixtures

County Tipperary Golf & Country Club notes

Weekly Golf Notes

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Bank Holliday Open Singles Results
In 1st place Kieran Walsh (23) Mitchelstown G C with an excellent score of 43pts. 2nd Liam Maher (10) Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club with a very good score of 41pts. Best Gross Pat Murray (-2) Clontarf G C 35pts. 3rd Eoin Phelan (22) Rathdowney G C 40pts. 4th Darren O’Droma (8) Goldcoast G C 40pts. 5 Padraig Kelly (28) Nenagh G C 38pts

Mens Golf
The winners of the 15-hole singles competition over the weekend were; in 1st place Larry Hickey (24) 33pts, 2nd Brian Everard (10) 32pts, Best Gross Brian Slattery (4) 29pts. 3rd Colm Connolly (12) 32pts.

Winter League
Winter League is up and running; the teams and format is posted on the notice board in the clubhouse. It is a four man team, so “Team Captains” get your teams up and going, the time is short the competition is been run over four weeks.
Winners of the Two’s competition for the 15 Hole Club Singles at the weekend; Brian Slattery on the 12th, Michael O’Grady 3rd & 12th John Canny 6th Each received €10.50.

Vice Captain for 2022
Our Captain Tony Reade and the committee of Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club would like to wish the best of luck to Darren Hayes in his new role as incoming Vice Captain for 2022. Darren was nominated by incoming Captain Brian Slattery at a recent committee meeting.

Ladies Golf
Well done to you ladies that have all your cards played for the Winter League, we also have our Christmas hamper up and running.
Ladies Vice Captain for 2022 announced:Our Captain Anne Grace and the Ladies club would like wish the very best of luck to Jacinta Coman in her role as incoming Vice Captain for 2022. Jacinta was nominated by incoming Captain Niamh Chadwick.

Seniors Golf
Winners of 15-hole Scramble last week; were Tommy Landers, Dave O’Sullivan, Pat O’Gorman & Martin Quirke with 90pts. 2nd Joe Tracey, John Ryan (Bob), Larry Hickey & Liam Tracey with 87pts.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media