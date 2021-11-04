County Tipperary Golf & Country Club notes

Bank Holliday Open Singles Results

In 1st place Kieran Walsh (23) Mitchelstown G C with an excellent score of 43pts. 2nd Liam Maher (10) Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club with a very good score of 41pts. Best Gross Pat Murray (-2) Clontarf G C 35pts. 3rd Eoin Phelan (22) Rathdowney G C 40pts. 4th Darren O’Droma (8) Goldcoast G C 40pts. 5 Padraig Kelly (28) Nenagh G C 38pts

Mens Golf

The winners of the 15-hole singles competition over the weekend were; in 1st place Larry Hickey (24) 33pts, 2nd Brian Everard (10) 32pts, Best Gross Brian Slattery (4) 29pts. 3rd Colm Connolly (12) 32pts.

Winter League

Winter League is up and running; the teams and format is posted on the notice board in the clubhouse. It is a four man team, so “Team Captains” get your teams up and going, the time is short the competition is been run over four weeks.

Winners of the Two’s competition for the 15 Hole Club Singles at the weekend; Brian Slattery on the 12th, Michael O’Grady 3rd & 12th John Canny 6th Each received €10.50.

Vice Captain for 2022

Our Captain Tony Reade and the committee of Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club would like to wish the best of luck to Darren Hayes in his new role as incoming Vice Captain for 2022. Darren was nominated by incoming Captain Brian Slattery at a recent committee meeting.

Ladies Golf

Well done to you ladies that have all your cards played for the Winter League, we also have our Christmas hamper up and running.

Ladies Vice Captain for 2022 announced:Our Captain Anne Grace and the Ladies club would like wish the very best of luck to Jacinta Coman in her role as incoming Vice Captain for 2022. Jacinta was nominated by incoming Captain Niamh Chadwick.

Seniors Golf

Winners of 15-hole Scramble last week; were Tommy Landers, Dave O’Sullivan, Pat O’Gorman & Martin Quirke with 90pts. 2nd Joe Tracey, John Ryan (Bob), Larry Hickey & Liam Tracey with 87pts.