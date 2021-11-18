Search

18/11/2021

Tipperary Novice B title for Mooreabbey Miler Máire O'Shea

Tipperary Novice B title for Mooreabbey Miler Máire O'Shea

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The County Novice B Cross Country Championships took place in Moyne on Sunday in summer-like conditions, with warm sun and firm footing the order of the day. Competition in both the women’s and men’s races was very competitive.

WOMEN’S RACE
In the women’s race four clubs were well represented. Right from the start a group of four athletes went to the front that included Sareen Walsh of Clonmel, Edel Delaney of Moyne and the Mooreabbey Milers duo of Máire O’Shea and Deirdre Bailey. Then with two laps to go Sareen Walsh increased the pace and soon she and Máire O’Shea opened a lead on the rest of the field. They increased that lead on the second lap and going out on the final lap the title was between them. Then with 600m to go Máire increased the pace and soon opened a gap on Sareen, a lead she held all the way to the line to come home a very worthy and convincing champion, with Sareen maintaining a strong pace to win the silver medal.
The tussle for the bronze medal was only decided in the last 300m, with Brid Hearne of Clonmel coming through to finish 3rd with Deirdre Bailey of Mooreabbey Milers 4th. These two athletes had great performances.
Mairead Julian of Dundrum was 5th with Edel Delaney of Moyne 6th. In the team event with Marian Flaherty finishing 7th and along with Sareen and Brid, Clonmel were convincing winners of the gold medals on 12 points.
The silver medals were won by the Mooreabbey team of Maire, Deirdre and Trish Ryan on 15 points. The Dundrum trio of Mairead Julian, Stephanie Moore and Laura McCarthy Armstrong won the bronze medals on 22 points.

Angela helps Tipp women to wonderful achievement

Clonmel AC

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media