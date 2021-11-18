Tipperary Novice B title for Mooreabbey Miler Máire O'Shea

The County Novice B Cross Country Championships took place in Moyne on Sunday in summer-like conditions, with warm sun and firm footing the order of the day. Competition in both the women’s and men’s races was very competitive.

WOMEN’S RACE

In the women’s race four clubs were well represented. Right from the start a group of four athletes went to the front that included Sareen Walsh of Clonmel, Edel Delaney of Moyne and the Mooreabbey Milers duo of Máire O’Shea and Deirdre Bailey. Then with two laps to go Sareen Walsh increased the pace and soon she and Máire O’Shea opened a lead on the rest of the field. They increased that lead on the second lap and going out on the final lap the title was between them. Then with 600m to go Máire increased the pace and soon opened a gap on Sareen, a lead she held all the way to the line to come home a very worthy and convincing champion, with Sareen maintaining a strong pace to win the silver medal.

The tussle for the bronze medal was only decided in the last 300m, with Brid Hearne of Clonmel coming through to finish 3rd with Deirdre Bailey of Mooreabbey Milers 4th. These two athletes had great performances.

Mairead Julian of Dundrum was 5th with Edel Delaney of Moyne 6th. In the team event with Marian Flaherty finishing 7th and along with Sareen and Brid, Clonmel were convincing winners of the gold medals on 12 points.

The silver medals were won by the Mooreabbey team of Maire, Deirdre and Trish Ryan on 15 points. The Dundrum trio of Mairead Julian, Stephanie Moore and Laura McCarthy Armstrong won the bronze medals on 22 points.