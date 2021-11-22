Seanie sets standard in Bogger brace at Thurles Greyhound Stadium

Opening round heats of the 24-runner Bonus Ball A2 525 Yard Stake formed the feature of last Saturday’s action at Thurles Greyhound Stadium and leading the way when setting an exacting standard from the first of four heats, Liam Peacock’s Bogger Seanie (Dorotas Woo Hoo-Ballintee Babe) further impressed in his short career start.

An April 2020 pup, the fastest winner of the night was having just his fifth career start and improving from his maiden A5 win earlier this month, left a big impression having reached the opening bend with ground to recover in third. Tracking Private Jet while both pursued Cooneen Mick to the backstraight, Bogger Seanie had just about advanced to second place at halfway before further reducing his two-length deficit on the approach to the closing bends.

Joining the leader on the outside while turning, Bogger Seanie proved strongest on the run to the line thereafter when clocking a smart 29.27 (-20) with a length to spare over Cooneen Mick as Private Jet retained a qualifying third.

That victory was delivering a quickfire double for trainer Liam Peacock having guided Shaun Carroll’s Callys Lady (Cloran Paddy-Bogger Ophelia) to her maiden race success in the previous A7 525.

Missing her break on debut, the April 2020 pup was much sharper for that experience and having shown the best early dash off a level start from trap 2, she showed little mercy having turned the opening bend a length in advance of the field. Bounding clear of nearest pursuer Borna Gal in the second half of the race, Callys Lady returned a facile nine length winner over the strong running Tobar Juliet in 29.54 (-20).

Returning to the Bonus Ball A2 525 Stake, next best in the opening round on Saturday was P.J. Peacock’s Ratchies Gift (Droopys Sydney-Cashmerekhan) as the September 2019 whelp secured a third career win from his nine race outings.

Crucially breaking well from his ideal trap 1 berth in a highly competitive heat, the winner held the call to the opening turn before stretching to a three-length lead at the top of the backstraight as Ballintarsna Jet rounded bunching rivals to lie second before straightening. Continuing to dominate thereafter, Ratchies Gift gave no scare until forced to repel the power-packed finish of Nowursinging by half a length in 29.40 (-20), with Abigails Power also staying well for third.

Heat 3 of the competitive competition was won in contrasting fashion as Michael O’Connell’s Hazelhill Kelso (Droopys Sydney-Hazelhill Tess) struck the front around the closing bends to double his career win tally.

Breaking well from trap 6, the June 2019 whelp ceded advantage to early paced rivals when fourth to the top of the backstraight and still had three lengths to recover from that same position beyond halfway as Warrenstown Boy and Ballybrack Storm disputed the lead. The latter surged to the front while galloping away from crowding when tackling the closing bends but rounding rivals in strong staying fashion, Hazelhill Kelso joined and passed Ballybrack Storm for a one-length verdict in 29.59 (-20), with Cabra Cleo third.

The concluding heat brought a return to early paced domination as Paddy Scally’s Cabra Veyron (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Ebony) went back-to-back in a smart trap to line performance.

Quickest to stride from trap 4, the September 2019 whelp repelled Reckless Lee for a first bend lead and the pair continued to dictate with little more than half a length to separate the duelling leaders all along the backstraight. Retaining the inside line, Cabra Veyron defended his advantage around the closing bends and displaying admirable resolve in the home stretch thereafter, edged clear to a two and a half-length verdict over Reckless Lee in 29.51 (-20), with Hollyhill Hero third.

Bob the Boss once again

Outside of the sweepstake action, the best return over the standard trip on Saturday came in the concluding A4 525 where Ann Hoban’s Stage Bobtheboss (Droopys Roddick-On Stage Leah) chalked a most deserved third mark in the win column with an emphatic performance.

Breaking on level terms from trap 3, the hugely likeable stayer was bested for early dash on the run to the bend but remained within five lengths of the lead when reaching the backstraight in fifth place while in pursuit of pacesetter Coffee Dock. Reaching full stride on the approach to halfway, the Hoban stalwart quickly advanced to second before drawing to within a length of the leader when challenging for the lead on the outside at the closing bends and wasting little time in striking the front, powered clear to a commanding four and a half length verdict at the line in 29.46 (-20).

There was just a sole sprint race on Saturday but taking the opportunity to shed her maiden tag at the seventh time of asking, Sean Fitzpatrick & Mark O’Donovan’s Brave Santini (Laughil Blake-Deadly Robin) progressed to a career best in a most taking performance.

Slow to stride from trap 1, the October 2019 youngster impressed once in full stride and recovering one length arrears on the long run to the opening bend, ranged up on the inside of Nazareth to claim the lead before turning. Skipping clear thereafter, Brave Santini repelled that same rival by a length and a half to the line, posting 18.16 (-10).

Back over 525 yards, next best on Saturday was the first of the A6 525 winners as Dan Clancy’s Kathlyns Kookie (Out Of Range Asb-Goes Wilder) claimed her first win at the third time of asking, and in highly impressive fashion.

The lightly raced October 2019 whelp trailed on the run to the corner following a slow start from trap 4 but displaying pace while negotiating a path through runners around the bends, powered to the front on the run to halfway before completing a three and a half length victory over So Its Cracked in 29.69 (-20).

The second A6 525 on Saturday saw John O’Connell’s Oakvale Liam (Laughil Blake-Windmill Flower) also shed his maiden tag at the third attempt, and in similar fashion. Breaking just off the pace from trap 3, the September 2019 whelp battled through bumping before a two length third at the top of the backstraight. Impressing while striking the front on the run to the closing bends, he ran out a ready three and a half length winner over Pukka Bene in 29.76 (-20).

Commencing the action as the first of six maiden winners on the night, Jack Duff’s Reserve Again (Candlelight King-Ballygibbon Dawn) finally secured clear passage in a fourth career start as the April 2020 pup dominated his A7 525, posting 29.81 (-20) in a facile eight length verdict over Holiday Wisp before Sue O’Neill’s Heavens Dollar (Droopys Cain-Heavens Lilly) gained his first victory in the A5 525, leading throughout a half-length verdict over the strong staying Boherduff Biker in 30.03 (-20).

A sole 570 Yard contest on the night was an A2 affair and saw Roger Brereton’s Tullovin Flower (Confident Rankin-Angelisa) just about lead throughout having defended her rails pitch to the bend before extending to three lengths over Greenane Camino in 32.36 (-20).

Top Dog

Progressive at the outset of his career, Bogger Seanie (Dorotas Woo Hoo-Ballintee Babe) was fastest of the night while laying down a big marker in his A2 525 Stake with 29.27 (-20).

Best Bitch

Shedding her maiden tag in the S3 330, Brave Santini (Laughil Blake-Deadly Robin) can build on what was an impressive performance in her second attempt over the shorter trip. Without a penalty following her 18.16 (-10), the October 2019 youngster could double up before very long.