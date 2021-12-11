Tipperary hurling manager Colm Bonnar is willing to look at all comers

With the Miller Shield completed and collective training about to begin, we await the announcement of Colm Bonnar’s panel of players. It may be the depths of winter but there will be an early resumption of activity, with the green light given to those pre-season tournaments, including the Munster league.

There was a real sting in the air for the final two games in the Miller Shield on Saturday. The wind chill factor made it unpleasant for viewers and one certainly didn’t envy players trying to keep warm and cope with heavy surfaces.

Through it all the west stayed awake to do enough against the south at Cashel and take the overall honours from the series, with three wins out of three. They led by seven at half-time and eventually won by five, though the south certainly had their periods of dominance.

With the wind behind them and Jack Ryan very effective on the frees, the west got away to a solid lead in the first quarter. There was a notable shift, though, as the half unfolded. Sean Curran and Ciaran O’Dwyer hit some big scores into the wind from midfield and the lead started dwindling.

Then we had the score of the game when Rian Doody goaled for the west side with a top-quality fetch and finish. Dillon Quirke followed up with a point from half back and the south side’s best work was undone in an instant.

The second half was similar. Devon Ryan was introduced for the west and he cracked in another fine finish, which put them well in control. Thereafter the south won the final quarter but in the absence of a goal they were never going to rein in the west. It finished 2-18 to 0-19, the goals being key.

Earlier over in Boherlahan it was altogether more one-sided, with a rampant north division far too strong for the mid. First half goals from Colin Floyd (Newport) and Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs) laid the basis for a 2-8 to 0-9 lead. With Seamus Hennessy roaring on the north from the sideline, there was no let-up in the second half. David Gleeson (Ballinahinch) had a third goal and with the likes of Billy Seymour adding to the effort when introduced the lead stretched out to double figures.

Ronan Teehan, Gortnahoe, had a well-taken consolation goal for the mid but it was all quite emphatic at the end, 3-23 to 1-15. Take the ten frees from Holycross’ Darragh Woods out of the mid score and you were left with a pretty meagre innings. Toomevara’s Jack Delaney scored five from midfield play.

As an exercise, the revival of this Miller Shield will have served its purpose from Colm Bonnar’s perspective but beyond that will have been of minimal value. It was, I suppose, a statement from the manager that he was willing to look at all comers, though whether or not anyone impressed him enough to be included in the county panel is another matter. In any case it’s difficult for players coming in cold to this tournament to be at their best, especially after finishing club action weeks or even months ago.

Interestingly, some players like Eire Og Annacarty’s Tom Fox decided against participating in this series, perhaps recognising that their county prospects have already slipped by. On the other hand, Dillon Quirke made known his desire to play half back, where he did very well on Saturday. That’s where he enjoyed underage success with Liam Cahill and one wonders will the new management take a similar view.

Speaking of half back, one contender for that zone, Holycross’ Bryan O’Mara, won’t be available for the coming months, which will be a disappointment to many. His travels take him out of the reckoning after a really tough time last year when injuries kept him out of the picture for long stretches. I’ve no doubt he’ll be back.

Officially, teams are allowed resume collective training this week, which is only a few weeks ahead of the Munster league competition in January. Then the start of February sees the beginning of the national league and the championship kicks off in April. It’s going to be a hectic few months.

In the meantime, Colm Bonnar’s first panel will be eagerly awaited. Only then will we know if Miller had an influence. (Incidentally, the Miller name comes from John Miller Jewellers, Dublin, who used to supply medals and trophies for GAA competitions).

Meanwhile, some afterthoughts on the county final. The immediate post-match responses were hugely complimentary of the game and understandably so after the excitement of the final quarter especially. It had everything that thrills the fans: endless headlong action, scores aplenty at each end, the issue on the edge to the very last puck.

However, the game overall, and especially the first half, was not one to rave about. The hurling particularly was of modest quality with lots of mistakes and those wides, especially the nature of some of them, was a huge negative.

Ultimately the finish was so spectacular that it put a gloss on everything else.

In other aspects there were rumblings of dissatisfaction from the Sarsfields side in regard to the refereeing of John McCormack. They felt that, overall, they came off second best in his decisions.

Among the disputed issues were the first half yellow cards for David Corbett and Paddy Creedon, both of which seemed on the day to be very harsh, especially the Paddy Creedon one. TG4 co-commentator, Donal O’Grady, suggested that the Creedon incident wasn’t even a foul, let alone a yellow card, and looking back at the video one has to agree.

There was also an incident where David Corbett was clearly fouled when he came out with a clearance near the sideline. The referee raised his hand for advantage, yet when the clearance fell to a Loughmore player no advantage was called back.

Probably one of the most frustrating incidents for Sarsfields came in the final ten minutes when they mounted a sustained attack on the Killinan posts. In that passage of play you could argue for several frees but the most obvious one was on Billy McCarthy, which went unpenalised at a critical time.

Against that Loughmore could rightly claim they deserved frees on two or three occasions also when the fouls went undetected, the most blatant one on Evan Sweeney. In a game that was allowed to run as much as possible you are always going to have these marginal decisions that can go either way.

No refereeing performance is ever perfect, I guess, and, overall I thought John McCormack did a fair job. The final free count, incidentally, was eleven-ten in favour of Loughmore, which suggests an even spread of awards. The corresponding figures in the drawn match were thirteen-six to Loughmore.

The issue of referees and refereeing generally has been in the news recently due to strike action by underage soccer referees because of the levels of abuse aimed at them by parents particularly. It prompted a Fine Gael TD, Alan Dillon, to offer his tuppence worth by suggesting that the situation was no different in the GAA, with a lot of issues being swept under the carpet. Elaboration on the point by way of evidence was noticeably absent, which prompted Joe Brolly to have a pop at the Mayo TD in his Sunday Independent column.

I loved the Brolly story about the Dungiven player who was decked by an uppercut as he prepared to take a free. The referee took no action but told him to get on with the free. He did, but then complained loudly to the referee as they trotted back out the field before the official pulled him aside and whispered, “I’ll let you look after that one yourself.”

There’s no doubt in the bad old days of the past physical abuse of referees was a major issue. I’m around long enough to have seen referees being escorted off the pitch for their own safety. In other cases, I saw referees being assaulted. It wasn’t an everyday thing but it happened and happened far too often.

Nowadays you don’t really see that type of physical abuse, instead it’s the so-called verbals. Of course, referees have it within their power to report such abuse, particularly if it comes from a player or a team mentor or official. Too often they choose not to take any action, which in turn emboldens the abusers. Making an example might just cause people to think twice before venting their anger in future.

On a more general point there is a growing crisis within the GAA with regard to referee numbers and the quality of refereeing. I’ve seen a lot of games this year, including camogie and ladies football, and standards are often abysmally poor. In turn, of course, that encourages abuse as people get frustrated by poor officiating.

A major programme of recruitment and training is surely needed.