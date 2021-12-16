Tipperary minor football championship semi-finals will be played this weekend

Clonmel Sportsfield will host the meeting of Clonmel Commercials and JK Brackens in the county minor A (U17) football championship semi-final at 2pm on Saturday
All four semi-finals in the county minor (U17) football championships will take place at 2pm this Saturday, December 18.
In the A grade Clonmel Commercials will entertain JK Brackens at Clonmel Sportsfield, while Newport play Durlas Óg in Newport.
In the B grade Fethard will face Golden Kilfeacle in Golden, while Galtee Rovers meet Cahir in Bansha.
All four matches will be decided on the day.
Both finals will be played on Sunday or Monday, January 2 or 3.
