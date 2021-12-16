Search

16 Dec 2021

Carrick Swan GAA Club's 12 Days of Christmas Draw concludes this Saturday

Carrick Swan GAA Club

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Carrick Swan GAA Club’s U21 South A Hurling semi-final against Mullinahone has been rescheduled for Sunday, December 19 in Clonmel Sportsfield at 1pm.

The AGM took place on Sunday last.
The club thanks all outgoing committee members for their hard work in 2021 and warmly welcomes the incoming committee for 2022. The club wishes them all the best of luck for the year ahead.
The 12 days of Christmas fundraising draw has started. The draw and results are being posted each day on the club’s Facebook page.
The final draw takes place this Saturday, December 18. Best of luck to all entrants.
Winners of the daily draw for €500 prizes between last Tuesday, December 7 and Monday, December 13 :
Geoff Gosbee, London, Ronan Connolly Clairín, Carrick; Kieran McCarthy, Pearse Square, Carrick; Vicky and Lar Foley, Clairín Close, Carrick; the Reade family 36 Marian Avenue, Carrick; Collete and Shane Brady, Castle Street, Carrick.
The club thanks all draw ticket buyers again for their generous support in 2021. The 12 days of Christmas draw helps fund the club field development at Pairc na nEalaí.
Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were: 05, 11, 21, 23.
The €11,250 jackpot wasn’t won. Eleven players matched three numbers and were just a single number short of taking home the €11,250 jackpot. They won €20 each. This week’s jackpot is a massive €11,500.
Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the Whelan family, Portlaw, the Quinlan family, Rathgormack, Walsh family, O’Hickey Place, and Coghlan family, Main Street on their recent bereavements.

Local News

