Tipp GAA Convention motion censoring Group Teams is heavily defeated

There were a number of motions down for discussion at the County GAA Board Convention. However, a number of those were taken as recommendations.



One motion which was put to the vote was from Thurles Gaels and was put forward by Pat Flanagan in relation to Group Teams who pointed out that it was about creating an environment for as many players as possible to play the games. And, he added that if a Group Team can afford to field a second team, the individual clubs should be in a position to field on their own.



The motion: To be added to Bye Laws Coiste Thiobraid Arann: In accordance with Rule 3.19(n), To allow U21-20-19 or younger grade players of clubs that are unable to field at those grades, Clubs may apply to County Committee for approval on yearly basis to form group teams. Group teams shall NOT be allowed field a second team in any grade. To avail of a provision of Rule 6.8 exception (i) (a) or (b).



However, Thurles Sarsfields delegate Michael Maher vehemently opposed the motion saying that it went against all the ethos of the GAA in terms of player participation. And, it would affect no other club in county Tipperary apart from Na Sairsealaigh Og. Durlas Og's Liam McCarthy agreed saying that this proposed motion was discriminatory and should not be accepted by delegates. It wasn't and was defeated by 65 votes to 29 - 92 delegates didn't vote on the matter.



Other Motions:

Moyne Templetuohy GAA club proposed that the listing of the 18 players for intermediate and senior championship should be re-examined. (i) If one of the players listed on the 18 does not play on the named or first team, he can apply to the Co. CCC to be regraded.

Outcome: taken as a Recommendation



Ballina proposed that the Tipperary Under-17 and Under-20 Hurling and Football panels be circulated amongst the clubs of the county at least 3 weeks, prior to that teams first championship game. The panel should consist of a maximum number of players as agreed with County Executive and Team Management and in accordance with official guide. Prior to the announcement of the official panel, clubs should be informed of trial game/training/challenge game dates involving their named players. (To be approved at Ballina AGM 26 Nov 2021)

Outcome: Taken as a recommendation



Nenagh Éire Óg Hurling and Football Club proposed that juvenile players on county panels would be available to play for their club for all club championship games

Outcome: Taken as a recommendation



Carrick Swans proposed that for any structural changes to championship formats that are decided at a county committee meeting or at county Convention the method of voting shall be by the way of a show of hands and for the election of officers a secret ballot is the preferred method.

Outcome: Gone to Congress



Carrick Swans also proposed that Tipperary will submit a motion to Congress to revoke rule 6.21(2) of the Official Guide 2021 which states that the maximum number of teams that may participate in an adult County Championship shall be 16.

Outcome: Gone to Congress