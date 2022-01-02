Search

02 Jan 2022

Tipp GAA Convention motion censoring Group Teams is heavily defeated

Convention underway at The Dome, Semple Stadium

Convention underway at The Dome, Semple Stadium

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

There were a number of motions discussed at Convention at The Dome, Semple Stadium

There were a number of motions down for discussion at the County GAA Board Convention. However, a number of those were taken as recommendations.


One motion which was put to the vote was from Thurles Gaels and was put forward by Pat Flanagan in relation to Group Teams who pointed out that it was about creating an environment for as many players as possible to play the games. And, he added that if a Group Team can afford to field a second team, the individual clubs should be in a position to field on their own.


The motion: To be added to Bye Laws Coiste Thiobraid Arann: In accordance with Rule 3.19(n), To allow U21-20-19 or younger grade players of clubs that are unable to field at those grades, Clubs may apply to County Committee for approval on yearly basis to form group teams. Group teams shall NOT be allowed field a second team in any grade. To avail of a provision of Rule 6.8 exception (i) (a) or (b).


However, Thurles Sarsfields delegate Michael Maher vehemently opposed the motion saying that it went against all the ethos of the GAA in terms of player participation. And, it would affect no other club in county Tipperary apart from Na Sairsealaigh Og. Durlas Og's Liam McCarthy agreed saying that this proposed motion was discriminatory and should not be accepted by delegates. It wasn't and was defeated by 65 votes to 29 - 92 delegates didn't vote on the matter.


Other Motions:
Moyne Templetuohy GAA club proposed that the listing of the 18 players for intermediate and senior championship should be re-examined. (i) If one of the players listed on the 18 does not play on the named or first team, he can apply to the Co. CCC to be regraded.
Outcome: taken as a Recommendation


Ballina proposed that the Tipperary Under-17 and Under-20 Hurling and Football panels be circulated amongst the clubs of the county at least 3 weeks, prior to that teams first championship game. The panel should consist of a maximum number of players as agreed with County Executive and Team Management and in accordance with official guide. Prior to the announcement of the official panel, clubs should be informed of trial game/training/challenge game dates involving their named players. (To be approved at Ballina AGM 26 Nov 2021)
Outcome: Taken as a recommendation


Nenagh Éire Óg Hurling and Football Club proposed that juvenile players on county panels would be available to play for their club for all club championship games
Outcome: Taken as a recommendation


Carrick Swans proposed that for any structural changes to championship formats that are decided at a county committee meeting or at county Convention the method of voting shall be by the way of a show of hands and for the election of officers a secret ballot is the preferred method.
Outcome: Gone to Congress


Carrick Swans also proposed that Tipperary will submit a motion to Congress to revoke rule 6.21(2) of the Official Guide 2021 which states that the maximum number of teams that may participate in an adult County Championship shall be 16.
Outcome: Gone to Congress

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media