Swan Club hosted inter-county hurling challenge game at its new grounds

Swan GAA Club
Tipperary played Wexford in the first inter-county senior hurling challenge game to be hosted in Carrick Swan GAA Club playing grounds Pairc na hEalaí on Sunday last.
This entertaining afternoon of hurling was witnessed by a large crowd. The club thanks everybody who helped out in anyway and hopes to have many more occasions like this.
Last week’s lotto jackpot of €2,000 was not won but five players who matched three numbers won €40 each.
Next week's jackpot will be €2,250.
Carrick Swan Club wishes club officer James Hogan a speedy recovery and looks forward to having James back again soon
