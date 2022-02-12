Westside says improvement is needed from Tipperary hurlers before Kilkenny come to town

Brian Cody described his team’s form again Antrim last weekend as “very average.” He might as easily have been referencing Tipperary’s showing against Laois. Much improvement is needed then from both sides as they prepare for a renewal of rivalry at the Stadium this Sunday in round two of the league series.

Conditions under lights at Portlaoise on Saturday evening last were unpleasant with a driving, crossfield drizzle to contend with. Tipperary did enough – just about – to see the game out, but overall the performance was uninspiring.

For Colm Bonnar the outcome, I guess, will have been a relief just to get off to a winning start and hope that matters pick up from here. They’ll need to because this wouldn’t suffice against any of the top teams in the group.

The opening half was lively, with plenty of earnest intent from both sides. The modern hurler comes to the league in pretty good shape. There’s effectively no closed season now, with players having to manage their fitness all year round.

There was plenty of movement and running in that first half, with a lot of handpassing rather than long deliveries. Sweepers, as well as the conditions, helped to keep the scoring low. Tipperary’s best ensemble move of the half ended with a Cathal Barrett point just before the interval.

A four-point lead at half-time was modest but probably as much as we deserved. Jason Forde was the main scorer, though he’ll be disappointed with the penalty, which was hit into the ground and gave Enda Rowland the chance to deflect it over.

Forde himself set up the penalty opportunity with a delightful little back flick through the legs of a defender to place Jake Morris, who was then grounded before being able to pull the trigger. I’m puzzled as to why the defender wasn’t black-carded as per the rule. In fact, I don’t think a card of any hue was issued.

Waterford, in their game with Dublin, were awarded two penalties and both incidents rightly resulted in black cards for the offenders. In fact, Cian O’Callaghan could as easily have got a red for the first one and I don’t understand Anthony Daly’s contention that it wasn’t a goal scoring opportunity. A goal scoring chance doesn’t mean that a goal is a certainty but simply that the opportunity exists for the attacker.

We had more strange commentary on RTÉ’s Allianz League Sunday programme, with Davy Fitzgerald stating that the Dublin goalie “did what he had to do” on the second penalty. Really? When a goalie commits a blatant penalty foul he’s going to get a black card, so his team is down to fourteen men for ten minutes. Furthermore, the sub goalie has to be introduced so you could effectively end up using two of your five subs because of that one offence.

And does it avoid the concession of a goal? Not really, because the vast majority of penalties nowadays are converted. So, what the Dublin goalie did on this occasion was pointless. He would have been better off just grabbing the forward and holding him up, which would have resulted in an ordinary twenty metre free and maybe a yellow card.

And there’s another point about the cynical foul rule. You must trip, or pull down or strike the forward with the hurley for it to apply. Grab the player, hold him up, hold his hurley etc and it’s simply an ordinary free, unless committed within the large parallelogram, of course.

Above: Tipperary's Craig Morgan comes under pressure from Laois' Ben Conroy. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The second half in Portlaoise deteriorated and became very scrappy by the end. Tipperary threatened to pull away early on, as might have been expected, but it never really materialised. The Laois goal was fortuitous. Enda Rowland’s long-range free appeared to deflect off a goalmouth clash, giving Brian Hogan no chance. It kept the game tight to the end.

When you realise that Tipperary had an extra man for the final quarter, after the dismissal of Paddy Purcell, it makes their failure to pull away all the more disappointing. Eleven second half wides were part of the story too.

There were some positives from a Tipperary perspective. Craig Morgan is really shaping up to be a fine defender. On present trends he and Cathal Barrett will be two really dynamic corner backs, similar enough in their styles.

At the other end Mark Kehoe is making a major impact too. He’s been impressing in the Fitzgibbon Cup and that form is carrying through to the county team. He scored four points on Saturday, the last one the pick of the bunch from out near the left sideline.

Thereafter the credits are more modest. Colm Bonnar said afterwards that “we left four goals behind us.” I must have nodded off because I can’t recall any such wastage. The penalty perhaps should have been put away and there was the odd half chance but, actually, Brian Hogan was the busier of the goalies. He dropped an early ball - understandable in the conditions - but then made a number of useful stops, one of which fell to Laois’ Ben Conroy, who fresh-aired with the goal at his mercy. After the penalty that was the best goal chance of the game.

In truth it was a laboured win by Tipperary and a significant step-up will be needed this Sunday when Kilkenny come to town. Our league record against Kilkenny is evenly balanced since the competition began back in the twenties, though the present generation has fared poorly against Brian Cody.

We’ve played Kilkenny on 72 previous occasions, losing 33, winning 32 and drawing 7. This time Kilkenny will be without the Ballyhale contingent, which should enhance our prospects. I’d expect both teams to field close to available strength given the rivalry. The bookies have Tipperary listed as 1/2 favourites, with Kilkenny on odds of 15/8. I’m not so sure, but we’ll travel in hope.

There was plenty of exciting fare in other league action at the weekend. Darragh Egan got his tenure at Wexford off to the ideal start with a hardworking win over Limerick at Wexford Park. The winning score, however, was controversial.

Mikie O’Dwyer’s goal about ten minutes from time tipped the scales Wexford’s way but any review would struggle to defend its legitimacy. Taking a few steps over the allowed four is one thing – taking multiples of that number is another matter. Of course, there was the issue of he being fouled in the process, which makes it one of those difficult calls for referees.

So, what happens when the forward is being fouled and then he in turn fouls possession? Actually, the rule initially stipulated that if a player on advantage then fouls in turn, the free has to go against him. I’m open to correction here but I haven’t heard of that clause being altered.

In general, the rule on steps is being constantly breached and referees seem reluctant to enforce the limit of four. Then you have the handpass rule, one that by now has become a mockery. It appears that the referees at the weekend were instructed to be vigilant, so you had a few token frees awarded but the vast majority of throws still went unpunished. It’s a shameful indictment of the association that this continues to happen. All counties are guilty, though Limerick throw more often and more blatantly than others.

Incidentally, not since Paddy Russell bravely banished five players in a west final brawl back in the eighties has a referee acted as decisively as David Gough on Sunday last in the Tyrone/Armagh football melee. According to rule he was correct but that won’t stop the “handbags” brigade trying to minimise what happened. I suspect there won’t be too many tears shed for Tyrone hereabouts. Wait now for the appeals to roll in.

Above: In full flight Padraic Maher just lifted an entire county, says Westside

Finally, a column couldn’t end this week without acknowledging Paudie Maher on the occasion of his enforced retirement from the game, even if RTÉ shamefully did just that on Sunday night.

The many glowing tributes from within and without the county bear testament to the impact the man had on the game during a truly stellar career.

From the time he broke onto the inter-county scene as a 20-year-old in 2009 he epitomised all that’s great and noble about the sport. The league final against Kilkenny that year was a telling moment. Shefflin tried to sort out this young pretender, as was often the case when Kilkenny saw new boys arriving. However, they quickly learned that Maher wasn’t for sorting.

If one man more than any other stood between Kilkenny and a virtual clean sweep of All-Irelands in that era it was Paudie Maher. Where he led others followed, as he set the tone for so many of those epic battles with our eastern neighbours.

He was immense in so many ways: powerful in the air; mopping up possession on the floor; bursting from defence; laying off passes or hitting long-range points. In full flight he just lifted an entire county. Nobody else had the same impact. His consistency over a 13-year inter-county career was simply stunning, his sporting record exemplary.

We’ll be forever grateful for what he did for this county and for hurling. It’s sad that injury has brought it all to an end. For the county he was on his last lap anyway but for Sarsfields this is a massive blow. His strength and courage were off the scale. I certainly haven’t seen better.