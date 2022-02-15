Tipperary Soccer: Bragging rights for Clonmel Town in local derby win against Celtic

There was a Youths League Clonmel derby played at Ferryhouse on Saturday last, with Second Division side Clonmel Celtic hosting their First Division neighbours Clonmel Town.
League positions have no real bearing on derby games like this and the hosts fought tooth and nail for every ball and half chance.
In the end it was a single goal by Town’s John Buckley that was the difference between the teams, as the Town took the bragging rights in the game.
At the launch of Fethard Town Park as the Regional Centre of Excellence for Tipperary football were Tom Anglim, Tim Floyd, Conor O’Dwyer, Anthony Fitzgerald, Joe Kennedy and David Power
Well done to Barry Heffernan and Jake Morris, pictured, who both played significant roles in Tipp’s win over Kilkenny
